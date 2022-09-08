McKenna priced at 16/1 to be next Brighton manager

News

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has been priced at 16/1 to become Brighton's new manager.

The Seagulls, who sit fourth in the Premier League, are looking for a new boss after Graham Potter left to join Chelsea.

Paddy Power are the first to offer odds for the vacancy and have installed Kjetil Knutsen, the manager of Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt, as the 4/1 favourite, followed by Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper (6/1), Anderlecht's Felice Mazzu (7/1) and Brentford's Thomas Frank (15/2).

In total, 14 different managers have shorter odds than McKenna, the 36-year-old Northern Irishman having made a superb start to life in senior management after leaving his role as Manchester United assistant manager last December.

Brighton deputy chairman Paul Barber said: "I have no doubt there will be unprecedented interest in the job, not least because of the excellent work done by Graham but also because of the footballing infrastructure in place at our club."

This is not the first time McKenna has been linked to a Premier League job. Back in May has was the bookies' second favourite to take over relegation-bound Watford. The Hornets eventually appointed Forest Green boss Rob Edwards.

Speaking at a Fans' Forum on Monday night, McKenna said: "My 100 per cent focus is on the short, medium and long-term future of the club. I plan to hopefully be a big part of bringing this club back to the level where it belongs. That's where my focus is completely at."

NEXT BRIGHTON MANAGER ODDS (Paddy Power)

4/1 - Kjetil Knutsen (FK Bodo/Glimt)

6/1 - Steve Cooper (Nottm Forest)

7/1 - Felice Mazzu (Anderlecht)

15/2 - Thomas Frank (Brentford)

9/1 - Nathan Jones (Luton)

10/1 - Karel Geraerts (Union SG)

10/1 - Ange Postecoglou (Celtic)

12/1 - Brendan Rodgers

12/1 - Ryan Lowe (Preston)

12/1 - Mauricio Pochettino

12/1 - Scott Parker

12/1 - Russell Martin (Swansea)

14/1 - Sean Dyche

16/1 - Kieran McKenna (Ipswich)

20/1 - Michael Carrick

25/1 - Thomas Tuchel