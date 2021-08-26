Town midfielder McGavin moves on loan to National League club

Published: 5:05 PM August 26, 2021

Young Ipswich Town midfielder Brett McGavin has joined King’s Lynn Town on loan for the season.

The 21-year-old, who has made a total of 11 appearances for the Blues, has not been involved with Paul Cook’s squad this summer after being sent to train with the club’s Under 23s.

He will now spend the season on loan in the National League, ahead of his contract expiring at Portman Road next summer.

McGavin, among those told he could move on at the end of last season, spent time on loan on Scotland at Ayr during the 2020/21 campaign but found first-team opportunities limited before returning to Suffolk early.

He becomes the second Ipswich youngster to move on loan to Lynn in recent times, after Elkan Baggott finished last season at The Walks.