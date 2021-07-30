Evans returns to Town side for Millwall clash

Published: 3:00 PM July 30, 2021

Lee Evans, right, is back from injury but it remains to be seen if Jon Nolan is ready to return - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town will welcome back midfielder Lee Evans when they host Millwall in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow.

The Welshman picked up a minor groin injury which has kept him out of the games against Crystal Palace and Colchester, but there has always been a confidence would be ready to play again prior to the start of the new season.

Evans, who scored a superb free-kick in Town’s training game at Fulham, will likely line up at the base of the Ipswich midfield alongside Rekeem Harper, as Paul Cook plays a side likely to be close to the one who will start the League One opener next Saturday.

“We had a really good session today and, after picking up a little niggle last week, I’m back involved tomorrow which is great,” Evans said, after the Town squad had trained on the Portman Road pitch.

“It’s a bit of a process, with the amount of bodies coming in and it might take a little bit of time. But in the pre-season games we’ve shown glimpses of what we’re trying to do so I’m sure they’ll only get better and better as the season goes on.

“We had a bit of a taste of playing in front of fans again against Palace the other day, even at Dartford when we played there. The difference is huge and I can’t wait.”

New signings Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson could make their first appearances in Ipswich shirts when the Lions visit this weekend, but it remains to be seen whether Jon Nolan is ready to return having missed all of Town’s pre-season games with a calf issue.