Evans returns to Town side for Millwall clash
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town will welcome back midfielder Lee Evans when they host Millwall in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow.
The Welshman picked up a minor groin injury which has kept him out of the games against Crystal Palace and Colchester, but there has always been a confidence would be ready to play again prior to the start of the new season.
Evans, who scored a superb free-kick in Town’s training game at Fulham, will likely line up at the base of the Ipswich midfield alongside Rekeem Harper, as Paul Cook plays a side likely to be close to the one who will start the League One opener next Saturday.
“We had a really good session today and, after picking up a little niggle last week, I’m back involved tomorrow which is great,” Evans said, after the Town squad had trained on the Portman Road pitch.
“It’s a bit of a process, with the amount of bodies coming in and it might take a little bit of time. But in the pre-season games we’ve shown glimpses of what we’re trying to do so I’m sure they’ll only get better and better as the season goes on.
“We had a bit of a taste of playing in front of fans again against Palace the other day, even at Dartford when we played there. The difference is huge and I can’t wait.”
New signings Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson could make their first appearances in Ipswich shirts when the Lions visit this weekend, but it remains to be seen whether Jon Nolan is ready to return having missed all of Town’s pre-season games with a calf issue.
Most Read
- 1 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
- 2 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
- 3 Town bosses on 'Chequebook FC' nickname, Premier League timeframe and more
- 4 Superstitious nonsense or serious business? - Change on the way as Ipswich Town play the numbers game
- 5 Hunt for Victoria Hall's killer takes another twist
- 6 Boy, 13, pulled from moat at Framlingham Castle
- 7 Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
- 8 'From the outside it looks silly' - Chaplin on why he dropped down for Town
- 9 Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds
- 10 Man airlifted to hospital from beach given 'vital first aid' by lifeguards