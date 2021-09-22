'We have formed a successful partnership' - Morsy on his Evans reunion

Published: 12:00 PM September 22, 2021

Sam Morsy and Lee Evans are back together at Ipswich, having played together at Wigan - Credit: Archant

Sam Morsy is excited to have the opportunity to resume his midfield partnership with Lee Evans at Ipswich Town.

Deadline day signing Morsy has one more game to serve on the suspension which has kept him out of league action since his arrival in Suffolk, with the Egypt international missing this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday before potentially returning for Tuesday’s home game with Doncaster.

If Morsy, as expected, comes straight into the starting XI, Town boss Paul Cook must choose whether to pair him with Evans, Tom Carroll or Rekeem Harper.

Morsy and Evans have history, of course, having played 80 games together for Wigan under Cook’s management.

Sam Morsy on his Ipswich Town debut - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“He’s a really good player and we have formed a successful partnership and won some big games together,” Morsy said of Evans.

“When you’re not winning games it’s hard for everyone but Lee will turn out to be a very good signing I’m sure.

“We will get there. There is no doubt about it. And we’ll get there by just keeping positive.

“There are good players here. You need good players in the squad. You need to push each other.

“People who have seen me play know my strengths so we’ll see. I’ve definitely come here to win games and get this club promoted.”

Evans has worn the captain’s armband in each of Town’s seven league games this season, though Morsy is likely to take over as Town skipper, having filled the role under Cook at both Wigan and Chesterfield.

“I wear it with pride,” Morsy said, when asked if he expects to captain Ipswich.

“I’ve won the league twice (with Wigan in 2015/16 and 2017/18) and captained the team to the last one.

“Being captain is a massive honour and something I don’t take lightly. I’ll make sure the team is one the fans are proud of.

“We’ve not really spoken about it and the manager will make the decision when he sees fit. It’s his decision.

“At every club I’ve been at I’ve been a leader in my own right, which won’t change here.”