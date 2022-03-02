Ball set to join Town at end of season

Tom Ball will join Ipswich Town at the end of the season. - Credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Ipswich Town have announced that Tom Ball will be appointed as the club's new Chief Financial Officer at the end of the season.

He will replace long-serving finance director Mark Andrews, whose 26-year spell at the club is set to end in the summer.

A club statement says that Ball will join the boards of Ipswich Town Football Club Ltd and Gamechanger 20 Ltd as Finance Director and Company Secretary.

Having studied economics at the University of York, Ball qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers) and then held the role of CFO at Signature Senior Lifestyle Limited.

“Tom has a proven track record in both finance and operations,” said Town's chief executive Mark Ashton.

“With long-serving Mark Andrews leaving the business at the end of the season, it was important we found someone with substantial experience. Tom meets that requirement.”