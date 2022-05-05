News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Date revealed as Town's popular Open Day returns for first time since 2019

Andy Warren

Published: 5:15 PM May 5, 2022
The 2017 Ipswich Town open day. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town's Open Days have proved extremely popular in the past - Credit: Gregg Brown

Ipswich Town have announced the return of their popular Open Day ahead of the new season. 

The Covid pandemic has meant Town have not held their traditional Open Day since the summer of 2019 but it’s set for a return ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. 

The event will be held on Monday, July 25 at Portman Road, where fans will be able to watch the first-team train, meet the players and engage in a wide range of free activities in the Fanzone. 

The Blues have previously attracted in the region of 7,000 supporters to the events, which have proved extremely popular in the past. 

A full schedule for the day will be released in the coming weeks and months. 

