Barrow replay on ITV... winners will travel to Barnsley

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 7:36 PM December 6, 2021
Updated: 7:49 PM December 6, 2021
General view outside the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley

Ipswich Town will take on Barnsley, at Oakwell, in the FA Cup third round if they beat Barrow in a replay next week. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town will travel to Barnsley in the FA Cup third round if they can win their replay at Barrow next week.

After needing a second game to beat lowly League Two side Oldham in the first round, the Blues drew 0-0 at home to fourth-tier strugglers Barrow on Saturday and will therefore be heading to north Cumbria next Wednesday for a game that will be broadcast live on ITV.

The victors at Holker Street will take on Yorkshire club Barnsley, at Oakwell, on Saturday, January 8.

Managed by former Sweden U21 coach Poya Asbaghi, the Tykes currently sit 23rd in the Championship table after claiming just 13 points from their opening 21 games.

Ipswich haven't played in the third round of the FA Cup since being relegated from the Championship in 2019. The Blues have won just two of their last 21 games in the world famous competition. 

Ipswich Town FA Cup
Ipswich News

