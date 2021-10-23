'We have a healthy impatience' - Johnson on Town's promotion bid

Published: 5:55 AM October 23, 2021

Brett Johnson retains a ‘healthy impatience’ for success at Ipswich Town but has once again insisted he and his partners see their investment as ‘a long-term play’.

Johnson, one of the Three Lions and a member of the Gamechanger group which bought Town from Marcus Evans earlier this year, will be at Portman Road for the first time this afternoon, to watch his side take on Fleetwood.

He arrives at a time when Paul Cook’s side sit 13th in the League One table but are upwardly mobile, following a run of five wins in their last eight matches.

Promotion remains the aim this season but, while Johnson is intent on success, sooner-rather-than-later, he also knows he and his partners also need a healthy dose of patience.

Ipswich Town owner Brett Johnson, pictured during his first visit to Portman Road - Credit: Ross Halls

“From my perspective we have a healthy impatience,” Johnson said of Town’s current situation. “We all want the same thing and we want it as quickly as possible.

“At the end of the day you have to be realists, too. We won’t give up the chase, ever, but we also have to realise this might not happen this season.

“There’s no expiration date in terms of any of our commitments. This is a long-term play.

“But from my perspective I’m an eternal optimist and we’re certainly still early enough in the season. I love what I’m seeing from everyone and we’re feeling positive about what might be possible this season and beyond.”

Victory this afternoon could take Town as high as ninth in the table.