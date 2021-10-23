News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'We have a healthy impatience' - Johnson on Town's promotion bid

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:55 AM October 23, 2021   
Ipswich Town owner Brett Johnson, pictured during his first visit to Portman Road

Ipswich Town owner Brett Johnson, pictured during his first visit to Portman Road - Credit: Ross Halls

Brett Johnson retains a ‘healthy impatience’ for success at Ipswich Town but has once again insisted he and his partners see their investment as ‘a long-term play’. 

Johnson, one of the Three Lions and a member of the Gamechanger group which bought Town from Marcus Evans earlier this year, will be at Portman Road for the first time this afternoon, to watch his side take on Fleetwood. 

He arrives at a time when Paul Cook’s side sit 13th in the League One table but are upwardly mobile, following a run of five wins in their last eight matches. 

Promotion remains the aim this season but, while Johnson is intent on success, sooner-rather-than-later, he also knows he and his partners also need a healthy dose of patience. 

Ipswich Town owner Brett Johnson, pictured during his first visit to Portman Road

Ipswich Town owner Brett Johnson, pictured during his first visit to Portman Road - Credit: Ross Halls

“From my perspective we have a healthy impatience,” Johnson said of Town’s current situation. “We all want the same thing and we want it as quickly as possible. 

“At the end of the day you have to be realists, too. We won’t give up the chase, ever, but we also have to realise this might not happen this season. 

“There’s no expiration date in terms of any of our commitments. This is a long-term play. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
  2. 2 11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country
  3. 3 Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof
  1. 4 No need to wait for booster invitation - clarification after Covid jab confusion
  2. 5 New shop for farm that focuses on mental health
  3. 6 Major A14 roundabout may not reopen until next week as water main repaired
  4. 7 From obscurity to a nailed-on starter - Donacien's remarkable Town journey
  5. 8 Large cannabis farm discovered in property near Suffolk-Essex border
  6. 9 Nsiala on his injury return, a rollercoaster Town career and 'hugging it out' with boss Cook
  7. 10 'It was always going to be' - Cook confirms Morsy as Town's club captain

“But from my perspective I’m an eternal optimist and we’re certainly still early enough in the season. I love what I’m seeing from everyone and we’re feeling positive about what might be possible this season and beyond.” 

Victory this afternoon could take Town as high as ninth in the table.  

Football
Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The beach near Southwold Pier

Flooding

Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The home featured on a 2010 episode of Grand Designs

Gallery

'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The MET Office has issued a warning for heavy rain this weekend - which could cause flooding Pictu

Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Fran Topple, front, and other owners of static caravans at the North Denes Caravan Park at Lowestoft

Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon