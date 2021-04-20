Town's new owners to discuss player recruitment with Cook this week

Published: 12:49 PM April 20, 2021

Ipswich Town's new owners are to meet with boss Paul Cook to discuss recruitment later this week, according to the Blues' Supporters Club.

Brett Johnson and new club chairman Mike O'Leary attended a Supporters' Club meeting via Zoom last night, taking questions from fans and offering updates on a variety of subjects.

Among the updates were that the club will be staying at Portman Road in the long-term - though the Cobbold Stand could be replaced - and season ticket pricing will be revealed next week.

Town's new owners are to discuss recruitment with Paul Cook later this week - Credit: ITFC

Supporters Club chairman Mark Ramsay told TWTD: “The dialogue was open, friendly and informative. It is evident that their passion for our football club is as strong as ours.

“Behind the scenes they are already hard at work planning changes both on and off the field. We asked for reassurances on a range of topics.

“We discussed the stadium at Portman Road. We are staying here and improvements will be made and given time the Cobbold Stand may be replaced.

“On player recruitment, meetings are already under way, with a longer meeting with Paul Cook planned for later this week. Supporting the team and Cook is the main priority.

The club's new owners also offered an update on the future of Portman Road - Credit: Archant

“Club sponsorship. With our current agreement (with Magical Vegas) due to expire we asked if a new sponsor was coming in. We were told talks have taken place and an announcement will be made shortly.

“Club colours. Many will remember what happened at Cardiff when they came under new ownership, so we sought assurances that our new kit will be blue, and it will be. In fact our new owners have already been buying merchandise at our club shop.

“On season tickets, announcements will be made by a week on Friday, but plans are in place and I am assured supporters will not be disappointed. They realise that supporters are the lifeblood of the club.

“We now have open lines of communication with all at the club from the owners down. They are approachable on all matters, want to keep open lines of dialogue, they are enthusiastic, up for the challenge and extremely positive. The excitement is just beginning.

“We the Supporters of Ipswich Town Football Club have been through a lot in the last few years, but we now have a great opportunity, led by new owners.

“Let us reward their support by supporting them. A new era has begun, as always we are ‘better together’.”