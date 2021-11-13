Town's Papa John's Trophy knockout opponents confirmed

Papa John's has taken over sponsorship of the EFL Trophy. Picture: EFL - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's opponents in the first knockout round of the Papa John's Trophy have been confirmed.

The draw, conducted this lunchtime, saw Town drawn to face Arsenal Under 21s, with the tie played at Portman Road after Paul Cook's side topped their Trophy group.

Town booked their place in the next round after beating Colchester on penalties on Tuesday night which, at the time, had meant the Blues went through in second place.

But the fact initial group winners West Ham Under 21s had fielded an ineligible player in their final group game with Gillingham, meant the Hammers were docked three points and were thus eliminated from the competition.

Town will face the young Gunners in the week beginning November 29.

The two sides met in the group stage of last season's competition, with Arsenal winning 2-1 against an Ipswich side packed with senior players.