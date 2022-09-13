Portman Road falls silent in memory of Her Majesty The Queen

News

Ipswich Town players, staff and fans have paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen at Portman Road this evening.

In what was Town’s first game since Queen Elizabeth II’s death last Thursday, with Saturday’s scheduled game with Cambridge postponed, both Ipswich and Bristol Rovers wore black armbands for their League One clash on an emotional night at Portman Road.

Prior to kick-off, Portman Road fell silent for a minute in tribute, with an image of The Queen appearing on the stadium’s big screen and the national anthem sung prior to kick-off.

Flags at Portman Road have been flown at half mast since The Queen's death.

A minutes silence for Queen Elizabeth II head of the game at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Writing in the Blues’ matchday programme, which featured a black and white cover and the Queen’s Royal Cypher on the back in tribute, CEO Mark Ashton said: “We return after all the games at the weekend were postponed as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“On behalf of the football club, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on their loss. Our thoughts continue to be with them at this most difficult time.”

Manager Kieran McKenna wrote: “I can only start this evening’s column by reflecting upon the sad passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of everyone at the football club, I would like to send our condolences and our best wishes to the Royal Family at such a difficult time for them.”

Ipswich head to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with similar tributes expected at Hillsborough.