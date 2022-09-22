News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

FIFA 23: How the Ipswich Town players are rated

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 1:19 PM September 22, 2022
Updated: 1:30 PM September 22, 2022
RH10 - Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers 130922

Ipswich Town duo Lee Evans and Wes Burns - but how are they rated in FIFA 23? - Credit: Ross Halls

It's a topic that's sure to be discussed in the Ipswich Town dressing room.

Today, the player ratings for FIFA 23 - the latest installment of the ever-popular Electronic Arts computer game series - have been revealed ahead of the game's release date next Friday.

Wes Burns is Town's highest rated player (a 69 silver card), followed by Christian Walton, Dominic Ball, Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson and Panutche Camara (all 68 silver cards).

Eight players have bronze card status: Kayden Jackson, Vaclav Hladky, Greg Leigh, Kane Vincent-Young, Tyreece John-Jules, Gassan Ahadme, Nick Hayes and Cameron Humphreys. 

Burns pips Jackson when it comes to 'pace' rankings, Sam Morsy leads the way on 'physicality', Lee Evans is rated the best passer, while Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin are named the best shooters in the squad.

Chaplin is the best dribbler, while Edmundson and Richard Keogh have the highest 'defending' ratings.

Only three players in the squad have seen their ratings improve from last year's game - Burns (66 to 69), Woolfenden (66 to 68) and Janoi Donacien (64 to 66). Edmundson stays the same rating (68), while everyone else has seen their ratings drop. Morsy, Walton and Hladky are biggest fallers (three down). 

Ipswich Town's highest ranked players in FIFA 23.

Ipswich Town's highest ranked players in FIFA 23. - Credit: FUTBIN.com

Ipswich Town's lowest ranked players in FIFA 23.

Ipswich Town's lowest ranked players in FIFA 23. - Credit: Futbin.com

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Freddie Ladapo heads a Leif Davis corner towards goal.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-0 win against Arsenal U21s unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The fire broke out at a home in Cambridge Way in Haverhill, west Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out at home in west Suffolk town

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving a motorcycle and lorry near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 partially reopens after serious crash between lorry and motorcycle

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Lego was stolen from B&M stores in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

CCTV released after Lego sets worth £1,500 stolen from Suffolk B&M stores

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon