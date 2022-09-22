FIFA 23: How the Ipswich Town players are rated

Ipswich Town duo Lee Evans and Wes Burns - but how are they rated in FIFA 23? - Credit: Ross Halls

It's a topic that's sure to be discussed in the Ipswich Town dressing room.

Today, the player ratings for FIFA 23 - the latest installment of the ever-popular Electronic Arts computer game series - have been revealed ahead of the game's release date next Friday.

Wes Burns is Town's highest rated player (a 69 silver card), followed by Christian Walton, Dominic Ball, Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson and Panutche Camara (all 68 silver cards).

Eight players have bronze card status: Kayden Jackson, Vaclav Hladky, Greg Leigh, Kane Vincent-Young, Tyreece John-Jules, Gassan Ahadme, Nick Hayes and Cameron Humphreys.

Burns pips Jackson when it comes to 'pace' rankings, Sam Morsy leads the way on 'physicality', Lee Evans is rated the best passer, while Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin are named the best shooters in the squad.

Chaplin is the best dribbler, while Edmundson and Richard Keogh have the highest 'defending' ratings.

Only three players in the squad have seen their ratings improve from last year's game - Burns (66 to 69), Woolfenden (66 to 68) and Janoi Donacien (64 to 66). Edmundson stays the same rating (68), while everyone else has seen their ratings drop. Morsy, Walton and Hladky are biggest fallers (three down).

Ipswich Town's highest ranked players in FIFA 23. - Credit: FUTBIN.com