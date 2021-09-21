Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed

Published: 5:00 PM September 21, 2021

It’s that time of year again. The new FIFA ratings are out.

The latest instalment of the ever-popular Electronic Arts series, FIFA 22, is out on October 1, complete with France and Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mpabbe on the front cover.

Though the likes of Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina were overlooked for the spot on the cover, Town are in the game, of course, with Paul Cook’s new look squad finding out their ratings ahead of the official release next month.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Celina, on loan from French club Dijon, tops Town’s ratings with an overall score of 72/100, closely followed by Christian Walton (71) and Sam Morsy (70).

Almost the entire Ipswich squad are rated as silver players, with only Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock, Idris El Mizouni and Bailey Clements graded as bronze. Armando Dobra, Tyreece Simpson and Corrie Ndaba are all on the game as Colchester, Swindon and Salford players respectively. All three are bronze players.

Celina features in the top five Town players in the pace, shooting, passing and dribbling categories, only topping the passing charts with 72/100.

Kayden Jackson, a man who has dominated Town’s pace category since his arrival in 2018, has to share the spoils this time as he and new boy Wes Burns both score 91. There are no players quicker across the whole of League One.

Conor Chaplin is the top shooter with 68, ahead of Celina and Joe Pigott on 67, while Kyle Edwards wins the dribbling crown with 75. James Norwood scored 77 last season but has dropped down to 66 this year.

George Edmundson is Town’s best defender on 67, ahead of Cameron Burgess (66) and Luke Woolfenden (65), while Toto Nsiala is the physical champion, scoring an impressive 82 ahead of Sam Morsy on 79. Nsiala has dropped three points from last season, though, when he scored 85.

You can take a look at last season's FIFA ratings here, or by watching the video below.

Ipswich Town players FIFA Ratings

72 – Bersant Celina

71 – Christian Walton

70 – Sam Morsy

68 – Scott Fraser, Lee Evans, Conor Chaplin, George Edmundson, Kyle Edwards

67 - Hayden Coulson, Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne, Cameron Burgess, Rekeem Harper

66 – Wes Burns, Luke Woolfenden, Vaclav Hladky, Sone Aluko, Kayden Jackson, Toto Nsiala, James Norwood

65 – Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young, Jon Nolan, Tomas Holy

64 – Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock

57 – Idris El Mizouni

54 – Bailey Clements

Top five pace

91 – Wes Burns, Kayden Jackson

82 – Kane Vincent-Young

80 – Bersant Celina, Kyle Edwards

Top five shooting

68 – Conor Chaplin

67 – Bersant Celina, Joe Pigott

66 – James Norwood

65 – Macauley Bonne

Top five passing

72 – Bersant Celina

68 – Lee Evans

65 – Scott Fraser, Rekeem Harper

63 – Sam Morsy

Top five dribbling

75 – Kyle Edwards

74 – Bersant Celina

73 – Sone Aluko

71 – Conor Chaplin

70 – Sam Morsy

Top five defending

67 – George Edmundson

66 – Cameron Burgess

65 – Luke Woolfenden

63 – Sam Morsy, Toto Nsiala

Top five physical

82 – Toto Nsiala

79 – Sam Morsy

78 – George Edmundson

77 – Cameron Burgess

75 – Luke Woolfenden