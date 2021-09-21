Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed
It’s that time of year again. The new FIFA ratings are out.
The latest instalment of the ever-popular Electronic Arts series, FIFA 22, is out on October 1, complete with France and Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mpabbe on the front cover.
Though the likes of Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina were overlooked for the spot on the cover, Town are in the game, of course, with Paul Cook’s new look squad finding out their ratings ahead of the official release next month.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Celina, on loan from French club Dijon, tops Town’s ratings with an overall score of 72/100, closely followed by Christian Walton (71) and Sam Morsy (70).
Almost the entire Ipswich squad are rated as silver players, with only Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock, Idris El Mizouni and Bailey Clements graded as bronze. Armando Dobra, Tyreece Simpson and Corrie Ndaba are all on the game as Colchester, Swindon and Salford players respectively. All three are bronze players.
Celina features in the top five Town players in the pace, shooting, passing and dribbling categories, only topping the passing charts with 72/100.
Kayden Jackson, a man who has dominated Town’s pace category since his arrival in 2018, has to share the spoils this time as he and new boy Wes Burns both score 91. There are no players quicker across the whole of League One.
Conor Chaplin is the top shooter with 68, ahead of Celina and Joe Pigott on 67, while Kyle Edwards wins the dribbling crown with 75. James Norwood scored 77 last season but has dropped down to 66 this year.
George Edmundson is Town’s best defender on 67, ahead of Cameron Burgess (66) and Luke Woolfenden (65), while Toto Nsiala is the physical champion, scoring an impressive 82 ahead of Sam Morsy on 79. Nsiala has dropped three points from last season, though, when he scored 85.
You can take a look at last season's FIFA ratings here, or by watching the video below.
Ipswich Town players FIFA Ratings
72 – Bersant Celina
71 – Christian Walton
70 – Sam Morsy
68 – Scott Fraser, Lee Evans, Conor Chaplin, George Edmundson, Kyle Edwards
67 - Hayden Coulson, Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne, Cameron Burgess, Rekeem Harper
66 – Wes Burns, Luke Woolfenden, Vaclav Hladky, Sone Aluko, Kayden Jackson, Toto Nsiala, James Norwood
65 – Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young, Jon Nolan, Tomas Holy
64 – Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock
57 – Idris El Mizouni
54 – Bailey Clements
Top five pace
91 – Wes Burns, Kayden Jackson
82 – Kane Vincent-Young
80 – Bersant Celina, Kyle Edwards
Top five shooting
68 – Conor Chaplin
67 – Bersant Celina, Joe Pigott
66 – James Norwood
65 – Macauley Bonne
Top five passing
72 – Bersant Celina
68 – Lee Evans
65 – Scott Fraser, Rekeem Harper
63 – Sam Morsy
Top five dribbling
75 – Kyle Edwards
74 – Bersant Celina
73 – Sone Aluko
71 – Conor Chaplin
70 – Sam Morsy
Top five defending
67 – George Edmundson
66 – Cameron Burgess
65 – Luke Woolfenden
63 – Sam Morsy, Toto Nsiala
Top five physical
82 – Toto Nsiala
79 – Sam Morsy
78 – George Edmundson
77 – Cameron Burgess
75 – Luke Woolfenden