Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 PM September 21, 2021   
Bersant Celina is Ipswich Town's highest-rated player on FIFA 22

Bersant Celina is Ipswich Town's highest-rated player on FIFA 22

It’s that time of year again. The new FIFA ratings are out. 

The latest instalment of the ever-popular Electronic Arts series, FIFA 22, is out on October 1, complete with France and Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mpabbe on the front cover. 

Though the likes of Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina were overlooked for the spot on the cover, Town are in the game, of course, with Paul Cook’s new look squad finding out their ratings ahead of the official release next month. 

Perhaps not surprisingly, Celina, on loan from French club Dijon, tops Town’s ratings with an overall score of 72/100, closely followed by Christian Walton (71) and Sam Morsy (70). 

Almost the entire Ipswich squad are rated as silver players, with only Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock, Idris El Mizouni and Bailey Clements graded as bronze. Armando Dobra, Tyreece Simpson and Corrie Ndaba are all on the game as Colchester, Swindon and Salford players respectively. All three are bronze players. 

Celina features in the top five Town players in the pace, shooting, passing and dribbling categories, only topping the passing charts with 72/100. 

Kayden Jackson, a man who has dominated Town’s pace category since his arrival in 2018, has to share the spoils this time as he and new boy Wes Burns both score 91. There are no players quicker across the whole of League One.

Conor Chaplin is the top shooter with 68, ahead of Celina and Joe Pigott on 67, while Kyle Edwards wins the dribbling crown with 75. James Norwood scored 77 last season but has dropped down to 66 this year.  

George Edmundson is Town’s best defender on 67, ahead of Cameron Burgess (66) and Luke Woolfenden (65), while Toto Nsiala is the physical champion, scoring an impressive 82 ahead of Sam Morsy on 79. Nsiala has dropped three points from last season, though, when he scored 85. 

You can take a look at last season's FIFA ratings here, or by watching the video below.

Ipswich Town players FIFA Ratings 

72 – Bersant Celina 

71 – Christian Walton 

70 – Sam Morsy 

68 – Scott Fraser, Lee Evans, Conor Chaplin, George Edmundson, Kyle Edwards 

67 - Hayden Coulson, Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne, Cameron Burgess, Rekeem Harper 

66 – Wes Burns, Luke Woolfenden, Vaclav Hladky, Sone Aluko, Kayden Jackson, Toto Nsiala, James Norwood 

65 – Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young, Jon Nolan, Tomas Holy 

64 – Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock 

57 – Idris El Mizouni 

54 – Bailey Clements 

Top five pace  

91 – Wes Burns, Kayden Jackson 

82 – Kane Vincent-Young 

80 – Bersant Celina, Kyle Edwards 

Top five shooting  

68 – Conor Chaplin 

67 – Bersant Celina, Joe Pigott 

66 – James Norwood 

65 – Macauley Bonne 

Top five passing  

72 – Bersant Celina 

68 – Lee Evans 

65 – Scott Fraser, Rekeem Harper 

63 – Sam Morsy 

Top five dribbling 

75 – Kyle Edwards 

74 – Bersant Celina 

73 – Sone Aluko 

71 – Conor Chaplin 

70 – Sam Morsy 

Top five defending 

67 – George Edmundson 

66 – Cameron Burgess 

65 – Luke Woolfenden 

63 – Sam Morsy, Toto Nsiala 

Top five physical 

82 – Toto Nsiala 

79 – Sam Morsy 

78 – George Edmundson 

77 – Cameron Burgess 

75 – Luke Woolfenden

