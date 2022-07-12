How the Ipswich Town players performed in their West Ham friendly

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by West Ham in the two sides' pre-season friendly this evening. Andy Warren takes a look at how the 22 Town players got on.

Christian Walton

Had a relatively quiet opening period before initially saving Kurt Zouma’s header but failing to stop the big defender’s second effort. Saw plenty of the ball at his feet before being replaced on 73 minutes.

Janoi Donacien

One of the busier Ipswich players, the defender made a number of excellent interceptions, with the pick being a well-timed move which saw him step in and dispossess Daniel Chesters inside the penalty area. Played an hour.

Luke Woolfenden

A bit of a test in this game, with Michael Antonio and Pablo Fornals to deal with, but the centre-half stood up well and enjoyed a fun tussle with old friend Flynn Downes. Played an hour.

Players take on fluids during a short first half pause in play. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cameron Burgess

Played the opening 45 minutes of the game and enjoyed a few tussles with Antonio down the left flank, which he looked to enjoy. Was replaced as Corrie Ndaba entered the contest at the break.

Wes Burns

Back on the Portman Road pitch he dominated at times last season but couldn’t quite find the space he’d have liked to work in in this game. Some moments in traffic which he struggled to navigate his way out of but some neat touches, too. Played an hour.

Matt Penney

A chance for the former Sheffield Wednesday man to impress on the left flank, as he started this game and played the first 45 minutes. Penney had a few decent moments in an attacking sense but couldn’t deliver the telling cross.

Kurt Zouma (4) stabs home the ball to give West Ham the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

The skipper set a good early tone for his team here with tenacity and drive. He could be seen asking for increased work-rate from Freddie Ladapo on a couple of occasions, while also threading the striker through expertly for his chance which hit the post. Played an hour.

Dominic Ball

A first Portman Road appearance for the solid midfielder who was the definition of that in his 45 minutes. He brings Ipswich some increased size in the middle of the pitch but also neat touches here and there. He and Morsy look to be slowly developing a decent partnership.

Sone Aluko

The veteran showed some beautiful touches in this game, most of which saw him beat former Ipswich man Downes in the middle of the field. He then looked to create for team-mates from deep.

Freddie Ladapo battles for the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin

Perhaps the most effective of the Ipswich starters on the night, along with Morsy, Chaplin was involved in most of Town’s promising passages with good movement and clever touches. He had a header saved, too, before coming off just after the hour.

Freddie Ladapo

Showed some really nice early touches and good pace on a few occasions, as he drifted in behind West Ham defenders well and held onto the ball. Hit the post with the best chance of his night, after his captain had put him through. Some good signs here.

SUBSTITUTES

Corrie Ndaba (for Burgess, 46)

Had some good eye-catching moments in this game, in particular stepping in well to stop Antonio and Armstrong Okoflex with well-timed tackles.

Corrie Ndaba on the ball for Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Greg Leigh (for Penney, 46)

Got the second 45 minutes on the left-flank and looked comfortable on the ball and keen to work in an attacking sense, as shown by his involvement in Town’s goal. A solid start to his Portman Road career.

Lee Evans (for Ball, 46)

Looked rusty after being thrown into this game, as he takes his first steps back to action following a knee injury which ended last season in February. But did show flashes of what he’s all about with some sweeping passes. He’s very different to Ball, as the pair look set to battle it out to partner Morsy. Maybe that’s what the Ipswich squad needs.

Idris El Mizouni (for Donacien, 62)

In on the right side of defence and certainly had some ups and downs during his time on the field, losing possession and getting caught out at times.

Kane Vincent-Young (for Burns, 62)

It was great to see the right-sider on the scoresheet here, following so many injury issues in recent years. After beating Aaron Cresswell to the ball for his goal he had another late header saved while also enjoying some decent moments down the right side in open play.

Kayden Jackson (for Ladapo, 62)

Another on his way back from injury, Jackson was full of running and stretched the West Ham defence on a couple of occasions, while also looping the ball up in the air for Vincent-Young's goal.

Cameron Humphreys (for Chaplin, 62)

The young midfielder is in the thick of the first-team picture this summer and had some neat touches and good ‘linking’ moments during his 30 minutes on the pitch.

George Edmundson (for Woolfenden, 62)

Back on the pitch and stationed at the heart of the Ipswich defence, which allowed him to battle away with Antonio. The experienced striker dragged Edmundson to the touchlines on a few occasions but the former Rangers man tracked him well.

Rekeem Harper (for Morsy, 62)

Back in Blue and looking to make a mark after ending last season at Crewe. Was involved in the move which led to the Ipswich goal as he played a pass inside for Jackson.

Town players celebrate Kane Vincent-Youngs goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Tyreece John-Jules (for Aluko, 62)

A first Portman Road appearance was a decent one for the Arsenal loanee, who looks to be positive whenever he gets on the ball. Hopefully we’ll get to see a bit more soon.

Vaclav Hladky (for Walton, 73)

Made one decent save and showed some good distribution during 17 minutes of action. He’ll get 90 at Palace on Saturday morning.