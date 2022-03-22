'A huge loss' - Town players react to Dyer exit

A host of Ipswich Town players have paid tribute to departing Blues coach Kieron Dyer.

The former England international resigned from his role as the club’s Under 23 boss yesterday, with CEO Mark Ashton admitting he was taken by surprise by Dyer’s decision.

The 43-year-old has had well-documented health problems in recent months which mean he requires a liver transplant, but his exit is not linked to his medical issues.

Following news of his departure, a string of players have expressed their disappointment at his departure on social media, led by striker James Norwood.

The forward has previously credited Dyer with helping him through his long spell away from the Ipswich first-team earlier in the season, at a time when the No.10 was training with the Ipswich young players.

Norwood wrote: “A man who helped me at my footballing lowest. A man who understood me. A man that helped me, pushed for me. Having experienced him as a coach there’s no one better for a young pro coming through and is a huge loss. KD one of the good ones.”

Tyreece Simpson wrote: “The realist! thanks for everything, you went above and beyond as a coach and someone to talk too. all the best for the future. Not many left like you.”

Idris El Mizouni added: “One of the best.”

Tawanda Chirewa wrote: “One of the most honest and best coaches I’ve had in my career so far, wish him all the best in his coaching and hope to be under him in a first team environment.”

Elkan Baggott said: “All the best. What a coach and guy.”

While Armando Dobra simply wrote: “Thanks for everything.”

John McGreal, who has been working with Dyer with the Blues’ Under 23s since joining the club in December, is likely to lead the team during the remainder of the season.

The Under 23s are top of the Professional Development League Two South table.