Town staff and players join festive tickets fundraiser

Ipswich Town fans have raised £12,500 to buy tickets for those who would otherwise been unable to attend the festive fixtures. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town's players have now pledged to purchase tickets for supporters over the Christmas period after an impromptu social media fund-raiser quickly gathered pace.

Last Friday, the club announced that ticket prices for the festive home games against Sunderland (Sat, Dec 18), Wycombe (Weds, Dec 29) and Lincoln (Sat, Jan 1) had been slashed to £15 per adult - or £40 for all three matches - in an attempt to 'pack out Portman Road'.

Town supporter Matt Cattee then wrote on Twitter that he was prepared to buy a three-game bundle to ‘make someone's Christmas’. Others soon said they would match the gesture and, with the campaign led by Town fan Richard Moss, donations soon reached £12,500.

The tickets purchased with that money will be distributed via the Volunteering Matters charity.

Ipswich Town's American owners Brett Johnson, Mark Detmer, Berke Bakay, Mark Steed and Ed Schwartz were all moved to back the campaign ahead of their eagerly anticipated group trip over the pond for the Sunderland home match.

And now the the club have confirmed that manager Paul Cook, his coaching staff and the first-team squad will also be contributing.

Already, almost 20,000 tickets have been snapped up for the visit of the Blacks Cats on December 18, with the club targeting an attendance in excess of 28,000.

Town chief executive Mark Ashton said: “I said when we launched #PackOutPR that it was a call to action to the supporters. They’ve met that call - and then some.





“I would like to thank the incredible generosity shown by supporters to raise that amount of money so others less fortunate can come to Portman Road.

"To have sold almost 20,000 tickets for a match which is still over a month away is truly incredible.

“As I’ve said multiple times before, we can only do this together - so I’m pleased that Paul, his staff and the players will also be doing their bit to support the cause and the community they are all so proud to represent and be a part of.”





You can purchase your tickets for Ipswich Town's festive games here.