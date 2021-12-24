News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

The players who could benefit most from McKenna's arrival at Town

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 AM December 24, 2021
Rekeem Harper and Luke Woolfenden will both be hopeful of a fresh start under a new manager

Rekeem Harper and Luke Woolfenden will both be hopeful of a fresh start under a new manager - Credit: Archant

Kieran McKenna has replaced Paul Cook as manager at Ipswich Town. Andy Warren looks at the players who could benefit most from the Northern Irishman's arrival. 

Technical defender 

Homegrown defender Luke Woolfenden made only one league start during Paul Cook’s final three months in charge of Ipswich and had become something of a forgotten man. 

George Edmundson is surely the first name on any Ipswich Town team sheet right now, no matter who’s in charge, but life since Cook has shown there’s a vacancy alongside him. Possibly two, should Ipswich continue with the back three used against Sunderland. 

Woolfenden has an on-pitch approach any coach at top clubs would want to see, with McKenna surely interested in the 23-year-old's calm head and comfort on the ball. He should be hopeful of filling one of those vacancies. 

He still has improvements to make in his game but the high level of coaching McKenna can offer could mean he is the man to help Woolfenden take the next step. 

We’ve seen little evidence of senior players improving as a result of good coaching at Portman Road in recent years. Now would be the perfect time for that to change. 

Luke Woolfenden talks to Mike Bacon after Ipswich's 3-3 friendly draw at Colchester United

Luke Woolfenden could benefit from the arrival of Kieran McKenna - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
  2. 2 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
  3. 3 Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022
  1. 4 'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich
  2. 5 Woman jailed for third offence of dangerous driving in two years
  3. 6 'I like the thought of me and Nors playing together' - Bonne on Norwood partnership
  4. 7 Former hospital site to become 120 new homes
  5. 8 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
  6. 9 KOA podcast: First impressions of McKenna and players who could thrive now
  7. 10 We've been steered into lockdown - but government is too weak to admit it

Schooled by the best 

McKenna has said he already feels like he has a good handle on the Ipswich Town squad, but there are two players he knows better than most. 

Kane Vincent-Young and Tom Carroll were in the Tottenham youth ranks when the new Town boss began his coaching journey, just days after his own playing career was finally ended by a long-running hip problem. 

New signing Tom Carroll warming up at Cheltenham Town.

Tom Carroll has been out injured with a hip problem - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Both Town players have had injury struggles but both, as we’ve seen, possess quality. 

Vincent-Young has worked his way back into the picture since Cook’s sacking while Carroll is fit again after a hip problem of his own. 

He has quality, we’ve seen that even though he’s only made two league starts for the club, and that may be an attraction for McKenna as long as he can stay fit. 

Just because Carroll and Vincent-Young are known to the Town boss through their Tottenham links, doesn’t mean they’re automatically going to jump to the head of the queue. 

But the fact they were schooled in a top youth system means they are the kind of players McKenna is used to working with. 

You can add Bersant Celina to that list, too, given he came through the youth system at Manchester City. 

That’s an impressive education right there. 

Rekeem Harper celebrates converting his penalty at Portman Road against Colchester Utd

Rekeem Harper has struggled of late - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Looking lost 

Rekeem Harper looks a little lost at Ipswich Town. 

He arrived in Suffolk as a highly-rated midfielder who described himself as a ‘midfield beast’ during pre-season, only to struggle when asked to play in one of Paul Cook’s deep midfield roles. 

Then he was used in attacking midfield role but, despite some sparks, didn’t look entirely comfortable there, struggled to get past traffic in his way and was extremely quiet in his two most-recent Ipswich games. 

But he’s still only 21, a good attitude, plenty of talent and could be reinvigorated by the arrival of a new boss. 

We could also throw Kyle Edwards into the mix here. We know a lot more about the winger's role in this Ipswich Town squad but there is more we want to see from a player who has shown glimpses of magic but too many inconsistencies. 

Macauley Bonne and James Norwood after the final whistle at Wigan

Macauley Bonne and James Norwood have the makings of a good partnership in attack - Credit: Phill Heywood

Hungry strikers 

McKenna has spoken of a desire for his teams to ‘be aggressive and win the ball back as high up the pitch as possible’. 

That should be music to his strikers’ ears, particularly Macauley Bonne and James Norwood. 

The pair, who started together against Sunderland, love to hassle defenders and bare their teeth when they’re on song. They seem to fit the bill for McKenna on that front at least. 

Whether they’re paired together (as Bonne has said he’d like them to be) or played alone, they have an important role to play under McKenna. 

Myles Kenlock back in the starting eleven at Gillingham

Myles Kenlock has been left out of Town's league squad - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The forgotten pair 

It’s fair to say Aston Villa teenager Louie Barry's loan to Ipswich has not gone to plan. 

He’s barely played, not starting a league game since August and not playing at all since the start of November. 

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Villa called him back, with Swindon Town said to be keen to take him as they bid to win promotion from League Two. 

But could McKenna’s appointment give him a new lease of life? 

We’ll know the answer to that question within a couple of games of the new boss’s tenure, with Villa’s chance to recall Barry rapidly approaching. 

Then there’s Myles Kenlock, a player pushed to the fringes by Cook and not eligible for league football given he is not included in Town’s 25-man squad. 

That can change in January, though, and with every Ipswich player starting with a clean slate, he’ll be hopeful of at least returning to the league fold. 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
The Swan in Needham Market is closing for Christmas Day

Christmas

Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna took charge of Ipswich Town training for the first time this morning

Football

'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna takes first training session

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon