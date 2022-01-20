Nine Ipswich players who could follow Nsiala out the door this month

Could (l-r) Scott Fraser, Tomas Holy, Hayden Coulson or Jon Nolan move on this month? - Credit: PA/Ross Halls

Ipswich Town have already sold Toto Nsiala to Fleetwood this month, but will there be any more exits before the window closes? STUART WATSON looks at some potential candidates.

TOMAS HOLY

Town's big friendly giant battled Will Norris for a starting spot between the sticks in season one at Portman Road and then competed with David Cornell in season two. Now, however, he finds himself very much third choice behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky.

His three cup appearances this season all came in the early weeks of the campaign. A seven-day emergency loan spell followed at fellow League One club Cambridge United, during which he played twice.

The 30-year-old has made 65 appearances for the Blues and it's hard to see where the next one is coming from.

Town have already taken their 12-month extension option on the Czech keeper, meaning he can walk away for nothing this summer.

JON NOLAN

There have been spells where Nolan has looked a really good player for Town. His performance at West Brom, as Town headed towards Championship relegation, sticks in the memory. He was excellent in the opening month of last season too.

Never has he been able to build up a head of steam, though.

There was a silly red card at Lincoln last season. There have been multiple injury set-backs. He was exiled to the U23s for a spell by Paul Lambert following a row.

It's now almost a year since he made his last competitive appearance in a 1-0 home loss to Sunderland.

Kieran McKenna says the former Shrewsbury man is close to returning to action, but it's hard to see the 29-year-old forcing his way back into the picture given the central midfield options.

He's out of contract in the summer, the club having already taken his 12 month extension option.

KAYDEN JACKSON

Looking back, it was always a big ask for Jackson to hit the ground running at Portman Road.

He'd made a two division leap, had the pressure of a £1.6m transfer fee, was handed the No.9 shirt and was expected to fill the void of Martyn Waghorn.

After some initial struggles in the Championship, he started to find his feet in League One, forming a productive strike partnership with James Norwood in the first part of 2019/20.

He increasingly became a bit-part player though and, like Nolan, was banished to the U23s for a spell following that aforementioned 1-0 loss to Sunderland having been sent-off early on.

His last goal was in a 2-1 win at Plymouth back in December 2020. His last league start was in the 3-0 loss at Northampton in April last year.

He's been restricted to just three sub appearances in the league this season and, even though he came on in the recent 4-0 win at Gillingham, it still looks very much like his time in Suffolk is coming to an end.

Like Holy and Nolan, he is out of contract in the summer with the 12 month extension option having already been taken.

HAYDEN COULSON

There were high hopes for the former England youth international when he arrived on loan from Championship club Middlesbrough last summer, the 23-year-old having been recruited to be Paul Cook's marauding left-back.

Sadly, he's been able to make just six appearances in an Ipswich Town shirt so far. Twice he limped off in the first half - at Lincoln and Wycombe - and once he played as a right-winger (at Plymouth).

McKenna revealed recently that Coulson had gone back to Boro for treatment, but is now back at Playford Road.

Will Town terminate this loan, just as they did with Louie Barry earlier this month? They might need to wait until another left-sided player is signed to compete with Matt Penney.

MYLES KENLOCK

It's easy to forget that Kenlock has made more than 100 appearances for his hometown club.

He didn't make the cut for Town's 22-man senior squad at the start of this season though and, as a result, has been restricted to just two outings in the Papa John's Trophy.

The 25-year-old's contract expires in the summer and it's hard to see the club taking up a 12-month extension option.

BAILEY CLEMENTS

Under-23s left-back got a surprise run of games in the first team back in October.

He really impressed on his league debut, a 0-0 home draw with Oxford United, and started subsequent games against Sunderland, Rotherham and Crewe.

The 21-year-old hasn't featured since Cook's last game in charge, the 0-0 home draw with Barrow in the FA Cup.

He's out of contract in the summer, though the club do hold a 12-month extension option.

Potential for a loan spell away during the second half of the season.

IDRIS EL MIZOUNI

The French-born academy graduate has broken into first team set-up this season.

He started league games against Sheffield Wednesday and Cambridge United and has made seven more appearances in the cups, scoring a superb winner at Oldham.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has signed a new contract until 2024, might benefit from another loan spell away over the next few months.

Having previously spent time in League Two with Cambridge United and Grimsby, might Town be able to send him to League One side not deemed to be direct rivals?

SCOTT FRASER

This is where he start to get the 'unlikely but not impossible' section of the list.

Fraser was recruited from MK Dons last summer with the reputation of being one of the best attacking midfielders in League One. He scored on his debut against Morecambe, but things haven't really taken off from there.

There's been very little game time in his favoured No.10 role, with previous boss Cook having played him both wide and deeper.

He hasn't played since being subbed at half-time of the 2-0 defeat at Barrow in the FA Cup. McKenna hasn't even included him in the 18-man squad for the last two games, with Tom Carroll and Bersant Celina preferred options on the bench.

Could Town get their money back on the 26-year-old? He's been linked with Swansea and a reunion with his former Dons boss Russell Martin.

JAMES NORWOOD

It seems crazy to think Town would let go a striker who has just scored four goals in his last six games, right?

Then again, it was the club's hierarchy who made the decision to banish him to the U23s and put him on the transfer list earlier this season. They just felt he wasn't the right personality fit.

Has that stance now softened? We'll see. If the plan is to let him go when his contract expires in the summer, then maybe the club will look to cash in now and use those funds to find another front man.

Norwood going to a League One rival has the potential to backfire badly though.

Crucially, he wants to stay. And McKenna has spoken about him in glowing terms. So I'd be surprised if he left this month, but also not completely shocked either.