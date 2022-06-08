News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town announce pre-season schedule... including Premier League visit

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:59 PM June 8, 2022
Updated: 1:06 PM June 8, 2022
Sebastien Haller with a first half effort that was saved by Tomas Holy. Picture Steve Waller www

Ipswich Town will host West Ham United in pre-season, just as they did in 2020 - Credit: Picture: Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have announced their pre-season schedule, headlined by the visit of Europa League semi-finalists West Ham United. 

The Hammers, who reached the last four of the famous competition before being knocked out by Eintracht Frankfurt, will visit Portman Road on Tuesday, July 12. 

West Ham last visited Portman Road for a friendly in August of 2020, with the Premier League side winning 4-1 in a behind-closed-doors game. The Hammers' Under 21s beat the Ipswich first-team in the EFL Trophy last season.

West Hams Ajbola Alese and Town's Andre Dozzell andToto Nsiala tangle. Picture Steve Waller www.st

West Hams Ajbola Alese and Town's Andre Dozzell andToto Nsiala tangle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com - Credit: Picture: Stephen Waller

The clash with David Moyes’ side, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, is one of two matches at Portman Road, with Southend United visiting for the final warm-up game on the evening of Tuesday, July 26. 

Three away games see Town begin pre-season at Needham Market on Saturday, June 25, with the trip to Wimbledon already scheduled for Saturday, July 16. 

Ipswich then travel to Championship side Millwall on Saturday, July 23. 

Blues boss Kieran McKenna has already discussed his team’s planned training camp at Loughborough University, with the Ipswich players due to return to pre-season training in the middle of June. 

The League One season starts on July 30, with the competitive fixtures released on June 23.

Ipswich Town pre-season schedule 

Needham Market (a) - Saturday, June 25, 1pm 

West Ham United (h) - Tuesday, July 12, 7pm 

AFC Wimbledon (a) - Saturday, July 16, 2.30pm 

Millwall (a) - Saturday, July 23, 3pm 

Southend United (h), July 26, 7pm 

