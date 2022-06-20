News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Gallery

First day of pre-season training pictures

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:37 PM June 20, 2022
Ipswich Town players pictured on the first day of pre-season.

Ipswich Town players pictured on the first day of pre-season. Back row (l-r): Matt Penney, Freddie Ladapo, Sam Morsy, Idris El Mizouni, Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards, Luke Woolfenden, Lee Evans. Front row: Corrie Ndaba, Conor Chaplin and Tommy Hughes. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

Ipswich Town's players returned to pre-season training today.

Kieran McKenna's squad were put through their paces at Playford Road little more than seven weeks after the final game of last season.

Summer signings Freddie Ladapo and Dominic Ball, returning loanees Rekeem Harper and Corrie Ndaba, as well as recent long-term injury victims Lee Evans and Kyles Edwards were among those taking part.

Youngsters Cameron Humphreys, Tawanda Chirewa, Albie Armin and and Tommy Hughes were also involved.

Wes Burns and Elkan Baggott have been given some extra time off after recently being away on international duty with Wales and Indonesia respectively. 

- Ipswich Town First Day Back Pre Season, Ipswich Town Training Centre, Ipswich, UK - 20th June 2022

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, pictured on the first day of pre-season training. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

The Blues' pre-season campaign will start with a friendly at Needham Market on Saturday with the squad then going away on a week-long training camp in Loughborough.

Further friendlies follow against West Ham (Tues, July 12, Portman Road, 7pm), AFC Wimbledon (Sat, July 16, Plough Lane, 2.30pm), Millwall (Sat, July 23, The Den, 3pm) and Southend (Tues, July 26, 7pm).

Ipswich will discover their League One fixtures for the 2022/23 season at 9am on Thursday, with the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup following at 2.30pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live
  2. 2 Town closing in on left-back Leigh
  3. 3 Popular east Suffolk hotel and spa sold to new owners and renamed
  1. 4 23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park
  2. 5 EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub
  3. 6 Grass 5ft high is stopping access to Suffolk cemetery
  4. 7 World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe
  5. 8 Facebook hackers steal thousands from Suffolk dog training business
  6. 9 Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave
  7. 10 New bridge will improve access at Suffolk station

The opening day of the season is scheduled for Saturday, July 30.

- Ipswich Town First Day Back Pre Season, Ipswich Town Training Centre, Ipswich, UK - 20th June 2022

Kieran McKenna puts the Ipswich Town players through their paces. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

- Ipswich Town First Day Back Pre Season, Ipswich Town Training Centre, Ipswich, UK - 20th June 2022

Conor Chaplin pictured on the first day of pre-season training. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

- Ipswich Town First Day Back Pre Season, Ipswich Town Training Centre, Ipswich, UK - 20th June 2022

Albie Armin and Dominic Ball go through their stretches. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

- Ipswich Town First Day Back Pre Season, Ipswich Town Training Centre, Ipswich, UK - 20th June 2022

Kane Vincent-Young, pictured on the first day of pre-season training. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 has been closed at Haughley after the road has begun breaking up

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after road surface cracks are repaired

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Police name 39-year-old man who died after crashing car into lorry on A14

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Football | Quiz

Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Miley and Bobby playing on Felixstowe beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk records UK's highest temperature as beachgoers flock to the coast

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon