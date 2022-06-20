Gallery
First day of pre-season training pictures
- Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images
Ipswich Town's players returned to pre-season training today.
Kieran McKenna's squad were put through their paces at Playford Road little more than seven weeks after the final game of last season.
Summer signings Freddie Ladapo and Dominic Ball, returning loanees Rekeem Harper and Corrie Ndaba, as well as recent long-term injury victims Lee Evans and Kyles Edwards were among those taking part.
Youngsters Cameron Humphreys, Tawanda Chirewa, Albie Armin and and Tommy Hughes were also involved.
Wes Burns and Elkan Baggott have been given some extra time off after recently being away on international duty with Wales and Indonesia respectively.
The Blues' pre-season campaign will start with a friendly at Needham Market on Saturday with the squad then going away on a week-long training camp in Loughborough.
Further friendlies follow against West Ham (Tues, July 12, Portman Road, 7pm), AFC Wimbledon (Sat, July 16, Plough Lane, 2.30pm), Millwall (Sat, July 23, The Den, 3pm) and Southend (Tues, July 26, 7pm).
Ipswich will discover their League One fixtures for the 2022/23 season at 9am on Thursday, with the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup following at 2.30pm.
The opening day of the season is scheduled for Saturday, July 30.