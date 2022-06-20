First day of pre-season training pictures

Gallery

Ipswich Town players pictured on the first day of pre-season. Back row (l-r): Matt Penney, Freddie Ladapo, Sam Morsy, Idris El Mizouni, Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards, Luke Woolfenden, Lee Evans. Front row: Corrie Ndaba, Conor Chaplin and Tommy Hughes. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

Ipswich Town's players returned to pre-season training today.

Kieran McKenna's squad were put through their paces at Playford Road little more than seven weeks after the final game of last season.

Summer signings Freddie Ladapo and Dominic Ball, returning loanees Rekeem Harper and Corrie Ndaba, as well as recent long-term injury victims Lee Evans and Kyles Edwards were among those taking part.

Youngsters Cameron Humphreys, Tawanda Chirewa, Albie Armin and and Tommy Hughes were also involved.

Wes Burns and Elkan Baggott have been given some extra time off after recently being away on international duty with Wales and Indonesia respectively.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, pictured on the first day of pre-season training. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

The Blues' pre-season campaign will start with a friendly at Needham Market on Saturday with the squad then going away on a week-long training camp in Loughborough.

Further friendlies follow against West Ham (Tues, July 12, Portman Road, 7pm), AFC Wimbledon (Sat, July 16, Plough Lane, 2.30pm), Millwall (Sat, July 23, The Den, 3pm) and Southend (Tues, July 26, 7pm).

Ipswich will discover their League One fixtures for the 2022/23 season at 9am on Thursday, with the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup following at 2.30pm.

The opening day of the season is scheduled for Saturday, July 30.

Kieran McKenna puts the Ipswich Town players through their paces. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

Conor Chaplin pictured on the first day of pre-season training. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

Albie Armin and Dominic Ball go through their stretches. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images