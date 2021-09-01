How Ipswich Town are pushing EFL squad rules to the limit after summer recruitment drive 

Published: 12:45 PM September 1, 2021

Ipswich Town have been busy in the transfer market this summer - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

With the transfer window now closed, Ipswich Town must submit their squad list to the EFL.

EFL rules state clubs in League One must name a squad including no more than 22 outfield players aged 21 and over, excluding goalkeepers.

That means Christian Walton, Vaclav Hladky and Tomas Holy don’t count towards Town’s total.

Neither do players who were aged under 21 at the start of the year, which means midfielder Rekeem Harper will not count towards the Blues’ 22-man squad, given he celebrated his birthday in March. Loanee Louie Barry and academy midfielder Idris El Mizouni also do not count.

Including all of those players listed above, Ipswich are currently operating with a squad of 28 senior players.

However, with goalkeepers and those young players excluded, the Blues are bang on the 22-man senior limit, meaning every player in Paul Cook's first-team squad will be eligible to play in league matches once the squad list is submitted this Friday.

That does mean, though, that exiled left-back Myles Kenlock and 22-year-old striker Ben Morris will not be able to play in League One games, even if Cook did decide to call on them.

Clubs are also required to name at least one ‘club-developed player’ on their squad list or in a matchday 18. Luke Woolfenden, who came through the Blues’ academy, is the only club-developed player who will be included on the list for the coming season. El Mizouni does not need to be named in order to play, given he is under 21.

Even though Macauley Bonne spent time in Ipswich’s academy as a youngster, he does not count as ‘club developed’ because he was not in Town’s system long enough or to an age advanced enough in order to qualify.

Had Town not been able to name a club-developed player in their 22-man squad, they would have been restricted to naming just six substitutes unless they then called on an academy player under the age of 21 to sit on the bench for every game.

Clubs are also required to name eight 'home grown' players in their 22-man squad, broadly meaning players who came through youth systems in the English game. The vast majority of the Ipswich players tick that box.

Once the squad lists have been submitted they are likely to be published by the EFL and can not be changed until the January transfer window opens.

Ipswich Town squad 2021

Goalkeepers (3): Christian Walton, Vaclav Hladky, Tomas Holy

Senior outfield players (22): Matt Penney, George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Joe Pigott, James Norwood, Scott Fraser, Macauley Bonne, Kayden Jackson, Jon Nolan, Conor Chaplin, Toto Nsiala, Sone Aluko, Kane Vincent-Young, Tom Carroll, Cameron Burgess, Hayden Coulson, Kyle Edwards, Bersant Celina, Janoi Donacien, Sam Morsy

Under 21 players (3): Rekeem Harper, Louie Barry, Idris El Mizouni - plus the entirety of Town’s Under 23 squad.

Club-developed players (2): Luke Woolfenden, Idris El Mizouni