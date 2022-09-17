How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 Wednesday draw

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Was scrambling early as Barry Bannan shot from inside his own half, with the Town keeper out of position, but thankfully the ball bounced over the top of the Ipswich bar. Had a couple of dangerous crosses to deal with throughout the course of the afternoon while some further balls flew through his box, before Wednesday found the net twice in the closing stages of the contest. Not really anything he could have done about the two Sheffield goals. 7

Janoi Donacien

Some good moments for the right-back and some more difficult ones as well. After a solid first half he started the second like a train, contributing superbly but he was one of a number of Ipswich players who had issues to deal with once Wednesday went up a gear in the closing stages. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Michael Smith will always be a difficult opponent but the Ipswich defence dealt with him as well as the niggly running of Josh Windass for the vast majority of this game, before the introduction of Lee Gregory saw things go up a level as the hosts went even more direct. The two goals late on were tough to take, with the Ipswich backline not quite settling into a rhythm after Richard Keogh’s introduction. 7

George Edmundson

Back in the side in place of Cameron Burgess and made a telling contribution within four minutes, picking the ball up inside his own half and charging through the Wednesday midfield and defence, before being brought down as the ball broke through to Jackson to score. Michael Smith got away from the Ipswich defender for the equalising goal but, in fairness to the former Rangers man, looked well offside when he put it in the net. 8

Kayden Jackson celebrates his second goal during the second half at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Leif Davis

A busy opening half for the former Leeds man, who had some moments of quick-thinking in an attacking sense and a busy time at the back as Wednesday looked to play in behind the Ipswich line. Had a few tough moments there but came through them, sometimes only just, before being replaced at the start of the second half having earlier picked up a harsh yellow card for time-wasting. 6

Sam Morsy

A slightly different role for the Town skipper today as the Blues, once ahead, looked keen to move the ball into wide areas and avoid playing in the middle of the pitch. Morsy, never afraid to put a foot in, also had a shot blocked and made a couple of vital interceptions at big moments and came on strong in a second half where influential Wednesday skipper Bannan saw a lot of the ball. 7

Lee Evans

The Welshman grew into the game as it went on and, along with the two central defenders, was the man hitting the diagonal balls to try and free the wide players. He put himself about but wasn’t quite able to dictate the game as he has done for Ipswich in recent weeks. 7

Wes Burns is disappointed on the final whistle afterIpswich had thrown away a two goal lead at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns

An up-and-down afternoon for the Welshman who, in the ‘up’ column, had plenty of hard work and a deep cross which led to Ipswich’s second goal. In the ‘down’ section, he committed the foul which led to the first Wednesday goal before losing possession in the lead-up to the second, at a time when he looked like he was tiring. He now heads off on international duty with Wales. 5

Conor Chaplin

The way Ipswich played in this game, which saw them use diagonal balls to try and bring the wide players into the game, meant things were a little different for Chaplin in this one. But he worked hard, contributed well to the team and tried his best to influence things while finding it a little hard than normal to get on the ball and work. 6

Kayden Jackson

Perhaps a surprise starter, Jackson was deployed on the left flank here and produced a superb finish just four minutes into the game, giving Ipswich an early lead. He gave Dominic Iorfa a difficult time whenever Ipswich were able to isolate the two together, before the Ipswich attacker played a leading role in the build-up for his side’s second goal and then forced his afternoon opponent to turn into his own net. Could have had a second of his own, turning over in the second half, but he played very well in an unfamiliar role well here. Kieran McKenna described him as ‘unplayable’ after the game. 8

Tyreece John-Jules pulls an opponent back during the second half at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tyreece John-Jules

The Arsenal youngster was deployed as a central striker here but did the bulk of his good work in deeper positions, dropping off to get on the ball, turn and play forward. Showed some very neat touches there, working hard, while also helping out on the efforts to stop Bannan from playing. Played one really clever ball to free Jackson for his chance, before being replaced having started the second half very well. 7

Greg Leigh (for Davis, 55)

On earlier than perhaps expected for Davis and looked to bring some solidity to the back-line given his team-mates was on a booking. Leigh picked up one of his own during his time on the field. 6

Marcus Harness (for Chaplin, 68)

On for Chaplin and saw the ball in some good areas but, notably, couldn’t latch onto a Freddie Ladapo flick-on on the edge of the Wednesday box. Gave away a few niggly fouls as he helped Ipswich try and see the game out. 6

Substitute Freddie Ladapo with a late chance to snatch all three points at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Freddie Ladapo (for John-Jules, 68)

On at a ground where he’s enjoyed some good times over the years, netting twice for Rotherham in derby games, but couldn’t find the net here despite a couple of decent moments. Switched off for Wednesday’s first goal, allowing George Byers to get away from him. 5

Richard Keogh (for Jackson, 81)

On for the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time but couldn’t help Ipswich see this one out, as the back line was pulled across for Smith’s equaliser. n/a