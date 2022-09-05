Ipswich recall Hughes from Torquay

News

Ipswich Town have recalled Tommy Hughes from Torquay United, we understand.

The 21-year-old versatile attacker has made one start and one sub appearance for the National League side at the start of this season, but hasn't been named in Gary Johnson's last two matchday squads.

Hughes, who recently spent almost two years sidelined through injury, returns to Playford Road to train, though he officially remains a Torquay loan player.

The academy graduate received praise from first team boss Kieran McKenna after scoring in a pre-season friendly against Needham Market. He is now in the final year of his contract.

Torquay, who have former Ipswich duo Brett McGavin and Dylan Crowe in their ranks, rose to 16th in the table following Saturday's 2-1 win at Southend.