It's inevitable Norwood will score against Ipswich this season... or is it? - How Town have handled their former strikers

Analysis

David Johnson, Jordan Rhodes and Darren Bent have all scored goals against Ipswich Town. Will James Norwood be next? - Credit: Archant

It’s inevitable, isn’t it?

James Norwood has signed for Barnsley and, as a result, is staying in League One. That means he will face Ipswich Town, the club who released him this summer, twice in 2022/23.

Comments to the effect of ‘we might regret this one’ or ‘he’s definitely going to score when he plays against us’ have done the rounds since his exit, even if it was generally accepted a parting of ways was probably best for all parties.

There was always a feeling Ipswich and Norwood would meet again, though.

James Norwood has signed for Barnsley - Credit: BarnsleyFC

That reunion could come as early as August 27, when the Tykes visit Portman Road, and Norwood certainly will bring all of the pantomime villain qualities required by players wishing to make an impact against their former clubs.

First of all, he’s a good striker. We know that. We know he can take up clever positions inside the box and we know that, on his day, he’s one of the best finishers around at this level. He works hard, puts himself about and can score with both feet or with his head.

He’s not against winding up the crowd and may just have a thing or two to say on social media both in the lead-up or aftermath of the match. He may not have celebrated too many of his Ipswich goals during his final season at the club but, if he gets a bit of abuse from the crowd, he also doesn’t strike you as the kind of player to decline the opportunity to do so when scoring against old clubs. Just ask Forest Green fans about that.

He also has the potential to miss a few chances and face the ire of the Portman Road crowd. That would only fire him up, though. Beware the sting in the tail.

It looked as though he was heading to Bristol Rovers, only for that move to fall through at the last moment, but his switch to Barnsley now means he's at a club who will be expecting to challenge at the top end of the division.

He should be in a position to thrive, but will he pose a threat to Ipswich?

Well, history says ‘the revenge of the ex’ isn’t something to be particularly feared at Ipswich Town.

Daryl Murphy scored for Newcastle against Ipswich in 2017 - Credit: PA

Only one striker either sold or released by the Blues over the course of the last decade has gone on to score in his first game against the Blues. That honour goes to Daryl Murphy, who netted what proved to be no more than a consolation for Newcastle as Town won 3-1 in their April 2017 meeting.

Will Keane, Joe Garner (both Wigan) and Brett Pitman (Swindon) all scored against Ipswich after leaving Portman Road in the last 10 years, but none of them managed it in their first game and they all eventually netted in games where Town took at least a point. They didn’t fully manage to execute ‘the revenge clause’.

Freddie Sears, Ellis Harrison, Martyn Waghorn, David McGoldrick, Kieffer Moore, Luke Varney, Jack Marriott, Frank Nouble, Michael Chopra and Jason Scotland have all failed to score in matches against Ipswich since their exits, dating back to 2012.

Town never played against Sylvain Ebanks-Blake, Nathan Ellington, Balint Bajner or Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. And they surely never will.

Some iconic players left Ipswich between 2000 and 2012, too, with the Blues keeping out Marcus Stewart, Shefki Kuqi, Marcus Bent, Connor Wickham, Tamas Priskin, Dean Bowditch, Billy Clarke and Nicky Forster in games against their former strikers inside the last 20 years.

Darren Bent scored against Town for Villa in the FA Cup - Credit: Pagepix

James Scowcroft scored against Ipswich at his seventh attempt for Crystal Palace, Danny Haynes netted in his sixth for Charlton and Jon Stead managed one goal in his six matches against the Blues before retiring.

Even Jordan Rhodes, who enjoyed a run of five goals in five games against Ipswich at one point, didn’t score in his first match against Town. And he hasn’t scored in his last six appearances, either.

A couple of strikers did make instant impacts, though, with Alan Lee netting in his first game as an opposition player for Crystal Palace, though he did so in a 4-1 loss.

Darren Bent scored in his first game against his boyhood club, for Aston Villa in the FA Cup, nearly eight years after his departure, before scoring once in four more games with the Blues before his retirement.

But there is a poster boy for the revenge game.

It’s David Johnson.

David Johnson, pictured scoring against Ipswich Town at Portman Road - Credit: Archant

The man who scored so many goals in Town’s push for promotion to the top flight in the late 1990s was allowed to move on just a few months into the first Premiership season, joining Nottingham Forest after failing to find a way past Stewart. It was a real shame but Johnson fell in love with Forest – his son Brennan is their star man now.

He eventually made Ipswich pay, too, by netting both goals as Forest beat Town in his first meeting with the Blues at the City Ground in November 2002, before playing a vital role in his team’s 4-3 victory at Portman Road later in the season.

Johnson scored two more to beat the Blues at Portman Road the following season, too. That’s the way to do it.

Hopefully Norwood doesn’t take too much inspiration from the former No.9 ahead of his Ipswich reunion in just a few weeks’ time.