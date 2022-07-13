Town remain keen on Celina as other clubs show interest

Ipswich Town remain hopeful of bringing Bersant Celina back to the club for next season, we understand.

The Kosovo international scored six goals in 32 league games for the Blues last season, after returning to the club on loan from Dijon in France following an earlier stint in 2017/18.

And, after assessing their options this summer, the Blues are keen on bringing him back for their fourth attempt at promotion from League One.

They aren’t the only club interested, with Stoke and Preston known to be keen in England and interest from abroad likely. Turkey is one potential destination, with reports there suggesting top flight club Kasimpasa are making a move, while Celina has previously attracted interest from the Middle East.

Bersant Celina scored six goals for Ipswich Town last season, including this stunner against Crewe - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

But Celina has previously spoken of an emotional attachment with Ipswich has an ongoing, good relationship with the club’s hierarchy and is thought to remain keen on a return to Suffolk.

The Blues’ negotiations with Dijon, who paid £3million for him in 2020, are understood to remain complicated and have been ongoing for several weeks with no resolution.

Town’s interest remains but the Blues are also thought to be exploring other options as they look to improve the attacking midfield area of Kieran McKenna’s side.

Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko started this week’s pre-season friendly with West Ham, while Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules and youngster Cameron Humphreys can also operate behind the strikers.

Meanwhile, talks regarding Joe Pigott’s potential loan move to Portsmouth are understood to be ongoing.

The forward was left out of the clash with the Hammers, with boss McKenna stating the former Wimbledon man could return to action for the Blues at the weekend.