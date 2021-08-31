Town still keen on Morsy move in final hours of transfer window
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town remain interested in Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy heading into the final few hours of the summer transfer window, we understand.
The 29-year-old, who captained Town boss Paul Cook’s Chesterfield and Wigan teams, is the leading target as the Blues look to add muscle to the centre of midfield.
There is significant work to do if Town are to convince Boro to part with a player who has started three of their five Championship games so far this season, and then persuade Morsy to drop back into League One. He has two years remaining on his contract.
One hurdle in any deal for Morsy looks like it will be cleared in the coming hours, with Middlesbrough said to be close to signing Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki on loan for the season. But there are no guarantees Neil Warnock will then allow the Ipswich target to leave.
Ipswich have other potential midfield options should a move for Morsy not materialise, with the engine room a primary focus ahead of tonight’s deadline.
Meanwhile, reports on the south coast have linked Ipswich with a loan move for Millwall right-back Mahlon Romeo.
Portsmouth are looking to sign the 25-year-old today and, while he is understood to have been discussed by Ipswich this summer, is not a player the Blues are considering before the deadline.
While right-back has been an area of considerations in recent days, it's understood the centre of midfield remains the priority.
Town have already added to their squad on deadline day, completing the loan signing of Bersant Celina.
Most Read
- 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 2 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
- 3 Deadline Day Live: Celina arrives but Town still in the market
- 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- 5 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
- 6 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 7 Fuller Flavour: The hole Town still have to fill before window shuts
- 8 Celina back in blue as Town complete loan deal for top summer transfer target
- 9 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
- 10 Watch: What Walton will bring, plus latest on Celina move and more