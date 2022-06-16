Ipswich Town launch new home and away Umbro kits

Breaking

Ipswich Town have revealed their two playing kits for the 2022/23 season.

The Blues, now partnered with Umbro following the expiration of the club's deal with adidas, will wear a unique design at home and a red and black away kit on the road.

Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns in Town's new Umbro kits - Credit: Ross Halls

Wes Burns in Ipswich Town's new home shirt - Credit: Ross Halls

The shorts and socks to accompany Ipswich Town's new home kit - Credit: ITFC

The club's new home shirt pays homage to the strip worn by the Ipswich side which won promotion to the inaugural Premiership 30 years ago, with a deeper shade of blue partnered with a red flash across the neckline.

The body of the shirt includes a unique design based on the Cobbold Stand, with the sleeves also including white detailing. The shirt will be worn with white shorts and blue socks. The away shorts and socks are black with red trim.

The new away shirt takes influences from the two red kits previously worn by the club during their partnership with Umbro from 1989-95, with thick red and black stripes reminiscent of the third strip worn during the 1992/93 campaign. A section of the shirt, behind the badge, uses thinner stripes in the style of the away shirt worn from 1993-95.

Town's regular three stars, symbolising the 1962 league title, 1978 FA Cup and 1981 UEFA Cup wins, have been moved from their place above the club badge and will now sit on the back of Ipswich's two playing shirts.

Luke Woolfenden models Ipswich Town's new away shirt - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town's away shorts and socks combo - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town's new away kit is inspired by these two shirts from the early 90s - Credit: Archant

Inside the collar is the phrase 'running towards adversity' which has become an important part of the Ipswich Town culture during the first year of its American ownership.

CEO Mark Ashton said: "As a club we need to understand who we represent. The club is funded by US pension fund money, so firefighters and police from Arizona who put themselves in harm's way and run towards adversity every day.

"The words 'running towards adversity' are something Mark (Steed, chief investment officer of the pension fund) talked about right at the start of the ownership of the football club.

"It's not just a tip of the cap to the owners of the club. It's a real statement and this is not just words. What comes out of it are the vision, mission, values and behaviours that all staff at this club will adhere to.

"When we sign a player, they will understand what 'running towards adversity' means, so this (putting the words on the shirt) is a very important thing for us to do."

Ipswich Town Women's players Blue Wilson, Abbie Lafayette and Sophie Peskett model the new home shirts - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town's new home kit has taken inspiration from the shirt worn when the Blues won the Second Division title in 1992 - Credit: Archant

Luke Woolfenden models Ipswich Town's new home shirt - Credit: Ross Halls

Both include the Ed Sheeran tour sponsorship logo, which has been extended for a second season, while the Ipswich Town Foundation logo will sit on the back of the shirts, below the players' squad numbers.

The two shirts have been modelled by first-team players Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns, with both fans of the new designs.

Burns said: "It's really nice. I like all of the detailing in the shirts and it's great to have Ed Sheeran sponsoring the team again.

"There are lots of generic kits out there but this one is one of its own. That's great."

Luke Woolfenden models Ipswich Town's new away shirt - Credit: Ross Halls

Woolfenden added: "It's a proper kit. The away one is really nice and we're all looking forward to wearing. When you put kits on and it feels good it can give us a boost."

Ipswich Town Women will also be wearing the two new kits next season, with captain Blue Wilson impressed with the designs: "I'm a big fan. They look good and feel good so I'm really happy with it. I know a lot of the girls are too."

Ipswich Town's new home shirt - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town's new away shirt - Credit: Ross Halls

“It has been great working in partnership with Umbro to deliver two fully bespoke and unique kits,” Paul Macro, head of Retail operations at Town, said.

“Every design or detail that features in the home or away kit has a story behind it. We’re so pleased to finally show them to supporters.

“As well as the home and away product that is currently on pre-order, we’ll also be offering home mini kits from three-six months upwards, away mini kits from two-three years upwards and we will be trialling ladies fit shirts in both the home and away designs. These should all be available on the general sale dates.”





Jonathan McCourt, head of sports marketing at UK football Umbro, added: “We’re proud to share Ipswich Town’s home and away kits for the new season.

“This season’s home kit has a modern feel while still capturing the essence of Ipswich Town Football Club. The away jersey has the hallmarks of the club’s famous kits from both 1992/93 and 1993/94.

“It’s been great to rejoin forces with a club that we share so much history with. We cannot wait to see players and fans alike donning the famous double-diamond once again.”

Both shirts are available to pre-order online now, with adult home shirts priced at £49.

Town-supporting boxer Fabio Wardley helped launch the club's new Umbro kits - Credit: Umbro/ITFC

Abbie Lafayette, Wes Burns and Luke Woolfenden launched Town's home shirt - Credit: Umbro/ITFC

Wes Burns, Blue Wilson and Luke Woolfenden in Town's new away kits - Credit: ITFC/Umbro

Fabio Wardley, pictured in Town's new home shirt - Credit: EADT/Umbro



