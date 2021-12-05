News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch: Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Cook sacking

Mark Heath

Published: 1:45 PM December 5, 2021
Updated: 1:52 PM December 5, 2021
Stuart Watson, left and Andy Warren share their thoughts on Ipswich Town sacking Paul Cook 

Ipswich Town sacked boss Paul Cook last night - here's what our top football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren make of the decision.

Cook was given his marching orders after just 44 matches in charge at Portman Road, following a turgid 0-0 draw with League Two strugglers Barrow in the FA Cup Second Round.

MORE: Possible contenders for the top job at Town

Here's what Stuart and Andy made of the news...

You can also watch what fans from our Kings of Anglia fan social podcast thought about it here..


