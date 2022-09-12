How Town's League One seasons stack up at the seven-game mark

Analysis

Ipswich Town are in a good place.

They’re top of the table after seven games, are playing good football, are solid at the back and have players in various positions capable of scoring goals.

The record reads: P7 W5 D2 L0 F14 A4.

Portman Road’s packed and away ends are selling out, largely due to the confidence in manager Kieran McKenna and the appreciation for the work of the club’s American owners and Mark Ashton.

That’s combined to foster real hope that this season may be the one, as the Blues bid to finally win promotion back to the Championship.

Here, we take a look at where Town were at after seven games of their previous three League One seasons.

2019/20

Position after seven games: 2nd (P7 W4 D3 L0 F14 A4)

Game seven of Ipswich Town’s first League One season saw Paul Lambert’s Blues move back up to second in the table, following a 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. They held a game in hand on leaders Coventry and those below them, too.

It was not a particularly inspiring afternoon at Portman Road but the mood was good – Ipswich were unbeaten and had won four of their previous six league matches, drawing the other two.

We’d not quite reached the hand-holding, crowd-saluting stage just yet, that was to come at Gillingham in a week's time, but Ipswich have started well and we were talking about the relegation hangover already being blown away.

Town’s home crowds had settled to around the 18,500 mark by this point and, though those of this season have dwarfed that, it felt like optimism was in the air.

That’s why a point, on a day where Town were a long way from their best against Doncaster, felt like a decent one at the time.

We’re going to look back on each of the three prior League One seasons with the benefit of plenty of hindsight. If applied here, you could certainly argue the draw with Rovers highlighted early signs of weaknesses in the Ipswich side, which would become much more apparent as time skipped on.

The squad

The general consensus at this point was that Ipswich had a squad more than capable of challenging for promotion.

It was a mix of seasoned Championship players, like Luke Chambers, Alan Judge, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears, promising youngsters in Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell and Luke Woolfenden and the ‘League One All-Stars' of Gwion Edwards, Toto Nsiala, Jon Nolan, Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien.

Tomas Holy had started well in goal and was in the middle of a clean-sheet run which would soon see him equal a club record. Luke Garbutt, the highly-paid Everton loanee, was in there too, but suffered an injury early on which kept him out for around a month. Myles Kenlock coming in as deputy saw a downgrade.

And then there was James Norwood. He was Lambert’s big summer signing from Tranmere, who Town pushed the boat out for and beat plenty of others to the signature of.

He was the talk of the Town, and beyond, at this point, with five goals in four games prior to Doncaster and online goal celebrations which had captured the attention of The Rock.

He had already picked up a niggling injury by the middle of September, though, which he has since said he needed to manage throughout the course of his first season in Ipswich.

Lambert was playing a 4-4-2 system, stumbled upon in pre-season, and crucial to making it work was Kane Vincent-Young, a £500,000 signing from Colchester who showed signs of being Ipswich’s most-gifted right back in many, many years. He was marauding up and down the right flank. Sadly, injury was not too far away.

It had its limitations, though. Ipswich were overpowered by Doncaster in midfield in game seven, while Alan Judge, deployed uncomfortably on the left side, was showing a lack of discipline which he was never allowed to recover. It left holes and didn’t create the attacking threat we might have expected.

What was said

Lambert’s reaction to the Doncaster draw was lukewarm: "I'm pretty pleased, not overly pleased, but pretty pleased.

"We set a high standard and we're going to have overcome that when teams come here and raise their game because of the stadium and the atmosphere.

"We've some young players who are doing really well, guys coming back from injury and a lot of teams would rather be sitting where we are in the table with a game in hand. I'm pleased.

"You're never going to win every game. We're still in a good moment."

Again using hindsight, Lambert had fired plenty of warning signs throughout the early weeks of the season, notably calling out owner Marcus Evans on two occasions for a lack of investment in his squad.

Asked if he was pleased Evans had agreed to spend money on Vincent-Young, Lambert said: "Yeah, but I need more. I've told him we need strengthening because 60-odd games is a hell of a lot.

"We have some really good footballers here but the balance isn't right. It wasn't just right-back - there are a few positions where we're not strong enough.”

Will Keane and Anthony Georgiou were added after that point, but there was a sense Lambert still wasn’t happy, regularly discussing ‘how players win games, not systems’ and suggestions that many were getting carried away by the manner of the Blues’ start.

“You think we're Barcelona at the moment,” he was soon to say to the media. “It makes me laugh when I see some of your stuff.

"There has to be a realism as well. I told you before there will be bumps along the way.”

And bumps there were.

What happened next

Town’s bright start continued for a few more weeks, with four-successive victories over MK Dons, Gillingham, Tranmere and Fleetwood arriving before a first defeat, at Accrington, was quickly followed by a toothless home loss to Rotherham.

The wheels fell off from that point and, though Town hung around the promotion places for many months, they eventually tumbled spectacularly before Covid halted proceedings in March of 2020.

Joey Barton’s suggestion that Town lacked the mental toughness to compete for promotion proved to be correct.

Final position: 11th

2020/21

Position after seven games: 2nd (P7 W5 D1 L1 F14 A6)

Another year and another seventh game where Town found themselves in second place following a game with Doncaster.

This time, though, the Blues had been demolished 4-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium. Were the wheels falling off again?

Games were being played behind closed doors, of course, and we had reached the phase where the Ipswich players were ‘blocking out the noise’ during the early weeks of the season. A string of goals were being celebrated by fingers being put in ears – not a great look at a time when fans were not allowed to attend games.

Ipswich had started well again, though, with four 2-0 victories and the 4-1 thrashing of Blackpool raising expectations once again.

The hope was that losing the pressure of playing in front of supporters would help players, described as ‘fragile’ at times by Lambert, to perform to the best of their abilities.

It wasn’t really the case, though. Ipswich were behind for the first time at Doncaster – a point where it would be fascinating to see how they would react.

They reacted very badly. The second half was extremely poor and they were well-beaten.

They lost at Lincoln the following Saturday, too, and the downward spiral began. Again.

The squad

Town’s squad from 2020/21 was, in truth, little-changed from the previous season.

Garbutt’s exit saw Stephen Ward arrive and slot in at left-back – he started really well but faded. David Cornell replaced Will Norris in the goalkeeping unit and Oli Hawkins brought some height to a forward line now missing Will Keane.

Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts were young additions with potential upsides.

There was still a feeling, despite the evidence of the previous season, that the existing squad was capable of competing for promotion and the fast, goal-laden starts made by both Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards inspired optimism.

But goals were not coming from strikers, Lambert only had a solitary goal from strikers, courtesy of Freddie Sears, during the first seven games. Jackson was pushed to the fringes and Norwood was injured.

Flynn Downes, surely this Ipswich squad’s best player, was out of the picture after a move to Crystal Palace fell through, making only three substitute appearances before a knee injury sidelined him until January.

Town’s football was slow and the connection in the final third just wasn’t there in a variant of a 4-3-3 system which saw Dozzell see plenty of the ball in deep areas but not push Ipswich forward enough.

The issues were apparent, but a lightning start had Town’s League One 2.0 firmly in the early mix once again.

What was said

James Wilson eventually won Town’s player-of-the-year award this season, but his comments after the loss at Doncaster cost him a place in the team for several months.

“Maybe it was a bit of complacency,” he said. “We’ve had everything our own way really this season. Maybe it was a bit of that, maybe we need to work on that for the weekend.”

Lambert didn’t like those words but there was some truth in them, with the Town boss making a more-positive assessment after the match.

“You get games like tonight,” he said of a game packed with individual errors.

“I’m not going to let one defeat blight what’s happened over the previous six games. We’ve lost, but I think it’s evident we’re a really good side. We regroup and we go again Saturday (at Lincoln).

“I won’t give the guys any blame. They play how I want them to play. It might just be that little knock that we needed.”

What happened next

Things spiralled downwards again. Defeat at Lincoln a week later was the beginning of a drop down the table which saw Lambert sacked in February, with Ipswich eighth in the table.

New owners bought the club from Evans, Paul Cook came in with Ipswich on the brink of the play-offs but they fell away, finishing ninth and the new boss blowing up his squad along the way.

An awful lot was summed up quickly in one paragraph there.

Final position: 9th

2021/22

Position after seven games: 19th (P7 W1 D3 L3 F11 A15)

A new start for everyone. New owners, a new figurehead in Mark Ashton and a completely new squad, built from the wreckage left by ‘Demolition Man’ Cook.

A whirlwind summer saw 19 new players arrive and 20 depart, with the word ‘gel’ being used on a regular basis both inside the camp and out. The squad looked good but the start was anything but.

That was until game seven, when the Blues finally secured their first win as Macauley Bonne headed home to make sure of a 1-0 victory at Lincoln. Ashton certainly enjoyed it, celebrating wildly with supporters after the game.

Relief.

Town’s problem in the early weeks of the season was the fact they couldn’t stop conceding goals and couldn’t hold leads.

They let in at least two goals in all of their league games before Lincoln and let advantages slip away five times. That’s not a good combination.

Just a week before the win at Lincoln, Cook had bristled at the negativity which following a 5-2 home thumping against Bolton, which the Town boss described as ‘one of my toughest days in management’.

The start left Ipswich playing an almighty game of catch-up which ultimately wasn’t possible to overcome.

It certainly felt like it was possible after the win at Sincil Bank, though, with real hope victory in game seven would be the launchpad for success.

The squad

A complete refresh but, as Ashton has stated on a number of occasions, the aeroplane was being built in flight.

New signings arrived every week, with the club averaging a deal every five days during the transfer window and perhaps not helping at a time when ‘gel’ was such a key word.

The fact Christian Walton, Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy all arrived during the final hours of the transfer window was certainly notable. The trio became key players for Cook but weren’t in place during Ipswich’s bad start.

Morsy’s league debut was still a few weeks away due to suspension and Walton was quickly sidelined by injury, following his Ipswich bow in the humbling Bolton loss. George Edmundson wasn’t up to speed, either.

We had seen enough to know many of the new boys were good signings but Cook’s 4-2-3-1 system wasn’t always working. It was too open and, at times, too rigid too, lacking the metal of Morsy and the width needed from full-back.

What was said

“We’ve got that elusive win now that will give us a platform to go on,” Cook said after the Lincoln win.

“We’ve only played seven league games. Seven! And we’ve got 39 to go. If we can play like we did in the first half for longer, the reality is we’ll be okay."

Cook’s post-match press conferences can at times be repetitive, but these words, given after the loss at Cheltenham, give a good indication of where things were at prior to the Lincoln win and even after it.

“All good teams are built on solidity and unfortunately enough at the minute we're not as solid as we'd like to be that's for sure,” he said.

“The reality is we need a little bit of time to gel and a little bit of time to get it all together. But we also should be doing better than what we are with the players we have available. So there's a little bit of both in there."

What happened next

Town had some brilliant days under Cook as his talented team won 4-0 at Portsmouth and 4-1 at Wycombe, but they never found the consistency to save him from the sack in December, with his side adrift of the top six.

Kieran McKenna came in and brought real solidity with an exemplary defensive record and a run of results which amounted to a top six finish, had the season begun on the day he took charge.

Final position: 11th