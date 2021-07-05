Rotherham reject second Ipswich bid for Crooks

Published: 3:26 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM July 5, 2021

Rotherham United have rejected a second Ipswich Town bid for Matt Crooks and placed a value 'well into seven figures' on the midfielder.

The EADT and Ipswich Star revealed that Crooks was a prime target of Paul Cook's early last month and subsequently reported that the Blues were ready to make their move last week.

The Rotherham Advertiser then reported that the Blues' opening offer of £400k was knocked back and now say that a follow-up bid, said to be 'for either £500k or £600k', has also been rebuffed.

The report adds that the Millers' valuation of the 27-year-old, who now enters the final year of his contract, is 'well into seven figures' and that they are holding out for Championship interest.

"It isn't sufficient," said manager Paul Warne. "You're not going to sell one of your best assets to a League One rival unless it's for a significant amount of money.

"I don't regard, say, £600,000 for Crooks as a significant amount of money, not for a player of his talent.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne grew up a Norwich City fan. Photo: PA - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

"If he is to leave us, I'd like to think he's taking a massive step up. Playing in the same league, I don't regard that as a massive step up."

The Advertiser reports that Crooks would be able to double his wages at Portman Road, with Warne adding: "I understand how players get attracted to clubs for obvious reasons. But I can't see us selling him to Ipswich for the money that's on offer at the moment.

"I don't think it's sufficient and I know our owner (Tony Stewart) has the same feelings."

Town will no doubt have a tipping point on what they are prepared to pay - both in terms of fee and wages - and it's understood that they have other targets.

It's now believed that the fee recently paid for West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper is actually less than the £500k widely reported and that limited add-ons mean it is highly unlikely to climb much higher than that.

That deal can now be used as a benchmark for further business.

Town may be backed by a well-funded new US-based ownership group in Gamechanger 20 Ltd, but Salary Cost Management Protocol (SCMP) rules still restrict them to spending a maximum of 60% of turnover on wages.

Mark Detmer has made it clear that 'it's not just about capital, it’s about culture', with fellow co-owner Berke Bakay saying money will be spent in 'a smart, intelligent, not wasteful manner'.



