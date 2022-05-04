Town closing in on 15,000 season ticket sales for 22/23

Ipswich Town are closing in on 15,000 season ticket sales for 2022/23. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town are closing in on 15,000 season ticket sales for the 2022/23 campaign.

That's already around 1,500 more than were sold last summer and puts the Blues on track for a 10-year high.

Town's average league attendance was 21,779 on their way to a League One finish of 11th. That's their highest average league attendance since an eighth place Championship finish in 2007/08.

Only seven EFL clubs have a higher average league attendance this season (Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Derby, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday).

Speaking at a Fans' Forum towards the end of March, Blues chief executive Mark Ashton said: "We're just 36 hours into those season ticket sales and we've sold over 2,000.

"And what's really interesting is that within the 2,000 we have sold in a day and a half, 41% are new season ticket sales. That bodes very, very well. There is lots to do. It is exciting times for your football club."

Town had crowds in excess of 26,000 for games against Sunderland, Wycombe, Cambridge United and Charlton.

"This is top, top Championship attendances we are getting at Portman Road," said Ashton. "We want more. I think we can genuinely get to something like a 28,000 average."



