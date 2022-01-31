Fraser's Town exit confirmed as midfielder joins Charlton

Breaking

Scott Fraser has completed his move away from Ipswich Town, joining Charlton Athletic.

The Scot, bought from MK Dons in the summer, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at The Valley and has moved for what is officially an undisclosed fee.

It’s understood the figure is in the region of £500,000, which represents a small profit on what the Blues initially paid for the 26-year-old.

Fraser made 20 appearances during his time at Town, scoring once, but did not feature under new boss Kieran McKenna.

Speaking after joining Charlton, Fraser said: “I’m looking forward to playing for Charlton. It’s a big club, an ambitious club and I’m happy to be part of it.

“I’ve spoken to the manager (Johnnie Jackson) and to (director of recruiting) Steve Gallen – it is a club that has got the ambition to go and do well and that matches mine.”

Addicks manager Jackson, said: “I’m really happy we’ve been able to bring Scott to the club. He is a player that I have admired from afar for a while, he has such quality and will be an excellent fit in our system.”

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard, said: “Over the last few transfer windows, we’ve been able to add players on multi-year contracts to help us build for now and the future.

“Scott is an excellent player, who has plenty of goals and assists in recent seasons. He’ll come in and add attacking quality, so I’m looking forward to watching him play for Charlton.”

Meanwhile, it’s understood young midfielder Idris El Mizouni is likely to remain with the Blues beyond tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Rekeem Harper could still move on, though, with the Blues having a number of clubs contact them in a bid to take the youngster on loan for the rest of the season.