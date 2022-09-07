Town pushing for biggest crowd of season for Cambridge visit

News

Ipswich Town could be set for their biggest home crowd of the season when Cambridge United visit this weekend.

The Blues, sitting top of League One after seven matches, have already sold more than 25,000 tickets for the fixture, as a season of bumper home attendances rolls on.

Town’s home crowd of 26,688 against Bolton on the opening day is the biggest so far this season, with the Blues potentially passing that for this weekend’s clash with the U’s.

A crowd of 23,043 watched Town’s 3-0 victory over MK Dons, while 25,001 were inside Portman Road for the 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

Ipswich’s average attendance of 24,911 puts them second in the League One rankings behind Derby County (27,691) and ahead of Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls averaging 24,876.

The club have this week launched a ticket promotion for the games against Portsmouth, Lincoln and Derby later this season, with supporters able to purchase tickets to all three matches for £45.

The #packoutPR campaign proved a real success last season, with the reboot of the scheme likely to push home gates closer to Portman Road’s near-30,000 capacity.

This weekend sees Town take on a team sitting fifth in the League One table, with Mark Bonner’s U’s winning four of their opening seven League One games.