Revealed: The sell-on fee Town are set to receive for Downes

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes is reportedly set to make a big money move from Swansea to West Ham. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are set to receive a bumper sell-on fee for Flynn Downes.

West Ham are reportedly set to beat Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in the race to sign the 23-year-old midfielder following his impressive debut season for Championship club Swansea City.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that Ipswich Town inserted a sell-on clause in the region of 20-25% when former boss Paul Cook allowed the homegrown star to join the Swans last summer.

That percentage will be based on any profit Swansea make on a player they have paid around £1.5m for following appearance and performance-based top-ups.

Therefore, if West Ham pay, as has been reported, £12m for the Essex-born player then Ipswich would receive between £2.1m and £2.6m.

With Ipswich Town already well backed by their US owners, this money, which would be received in installments, is likely to be seen as a welcome bonus rather than a sum which will drastically alter their plans for this transfer window.

Manager Kieran McKenna has signed three out-of-contract players (Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball and Greg Leigh), plus a loanee (Tyreece John-Jules) so far this summer. It's likely that transfers fees will now be spent further levelling up a squad which recently finished 11th in League One.

Leeds left-back Leif Davis and Leicester striker George Hirst are known targets.

Ipswich have received sell-on fees for Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth to Aston Villa), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley to Wigan), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth to Brighton) and Adam Webster (Bristol City to Brighton) over recent years.