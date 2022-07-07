News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The sell-on fee Town are set to receive for Downes

Stuart Watson

Published: 9:40 AM July 7, 2022
Swansea City's Flynn Downes applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Jo

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes is reportedly set to make a big money move from Swansea to West Ham. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are set to receive a bumper sell-on fee for Flynn Downes.

West Ham are reportedly set to beat Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in the race to sign the 23-year-old midfielder following his impressive debut season for Championship club Swansea City.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that Ipswich Town inserted a sell-on clause in the region of 20-25% when former boss Paul Cook allowed the homegrown star to join the Swans last summer.

That percentage will be based on any profit Swansea make on a player they have paid around £1.5m for following appearance and performance-based top-ups.

Therefore, if West Ham pay, as has been reported, £12m for the Essex-born player then Ipswich would receive between £2.1m and £2.6m.

With Ipswich Town already well backed by their US owners, this money, which would be received in installments, is likely to be seen as a welcome bonus rather than a sum which will drastically alter their plans for this transfer window.

Manager Kieran McKenna has signed three out-of-contract players (Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball and Greg Leigh), plus a loanee (Tyreece John-Jules) so far this summer. It's likely that transfers fees will now be spent further levelling up a squad which recently finished 11th in League One.

Leeds left-back Leif Davis and Leicester striker George Hirst are known targets.

Ipswich have received sell-on fees for Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth to Aston Villa), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley to Wigan), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth to Brighton) and Adam Webster (Bristol City to Brighton) over recent years.

