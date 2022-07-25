Town closing in on Leeds left-back Davis

News

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Leeds United left-back Leif Davis, we understand.

The Blues have agreed a seven-figure fee for the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at promoted Championship club Bournemouth, with the deal having the potential to become a record for a defender joining a third-tier club.

As first reported by the EADT and Ipswich Star, the Blues have been chasing Davis throughout this summer.

An injury to Leeds left-back Junior Firpo put a deal on hold though as manager Jesse Marsch decided to take a look at Davis during a recent pre-season tour of Australia.

The Newcastle-born player moved to Elland Road from Morecambe at the age of 18 and soon caught the eye of newly-appointed manager Marcelo Bielsa.

After making six starts and eight sub appearances over three seasons for the Yorkshire club, including two outings in the Premier League, Davis spent last season on loan at Championship side Bournemouth where he made 10 starts and five sub appearances for a side that secured automatic promotion.

Strengthening the left side was a major priority for Town manager Kieran McKenna this summer, with the team heavily reliant on the attacking input of 13 goal right wing-back Wes Burns in 2021/22.

Dominic Thompson returned to parent club Brentford, and has just signed for Championship outfit Blackpool, with Greg Leigh signed on a free transfer from Morecambe to compete with Matt Penney, who now faces an uncertain future.

Davis will become the club's sixth summer signing following on from Leigh, Dominic Ball (QPR, free), Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham, free), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, loan) and Marcus Harness (Portsmouth, £600k).

Town's season starts with the visit of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, with the transfer window staying open until the end of August.

The Blues are still keen to add an extra striker to compete with Ladapo and Kayden Jackson, with Leicester City's George Hirst a prime target, while former loan player Bersant Celina remains a player of interest if a deal can be struck with parent club Dijon.