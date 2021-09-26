News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gameday: 'Things are starting to click' - Town fans on Owls draw

Mark Heath

Published: 1:30 PM September 26, 2021   
Ipswich Town fans celebrate after their late equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday

Ipswich Town rescued a dramatic late draw from the jaws of defeat against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday - here's what fans had to say about it in our Gameday video.

The Blues looked destined for a 1-0 defeat, before Macauley Bonne snuck up behind Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and stole the ball as he rolled it out in the final minute.

He squared to Scott Fraser, who found Conor Chaplin for the most dramatic of equalisers....

The 1-1 draw means Town are now unbeaten in two games heading into the visit of bottom side Doncaster on Tuesday night.

Here's what fans told Ross Halls after the game..

And here's what Stuart Watson and Mike Bacon made of it all..

