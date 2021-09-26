Gameday: 'Things are starting to click' - Town fans on Owls draw

Video

Published: 1:30 PM September 26, 2021

Ipswich Town fans celebrate after their late equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town rescued a dramatic late draw from the jaws of defeat against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday - here's what fans had to say about it in our Gameday video.

The Blues looked destined for a 1-0 defeat, before Macauley Bonne snuck up behind Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and stole the ball as he rolled it out in the final minute.

He squared to Scott Fraser, who found Conor Chaplin for the most dramatic of equalisers....

A different angle on the Town goal from pitchside today via our boy @rossmediauk 🎥



A very sneaky Bonne 👀 #itfc



🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2jIxWb6D5f — 🎙️ Kings of Anglia Podcast (@KingsofAnglia) September 25, 2021

The 1-1 draw means Town are now unbeaten in two games heading into the visit of bottom side Doncaster on Tuesday night.

Here's what fans told Ross Halls after the game..

And here's what Stuart Watson and Mike Bacon made of it all..