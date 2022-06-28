Ipswich Town away shirt sales up by 138%!

Ipswich Town have sold more than double the number of replica shirts they had by this time last year.

The Blues recently ended an eight-year association with Adidas to become reacquainted with their 90s manufacturers Umbro.

And the bespoke designs for the forthcoming 2022/23 campaign – which once again adorn the tour logo of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran – have proved very popular.

Paul Macro, the club’s head of retail operations, revealed: “Last year was a record year for shirt sales. By the end of the season we’d sold nearly three times what we’d normally sell.

“But on launch day this time around we doubled last season’s launch day sales.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran helped launch Ipswich Town's new kits. - Credit: ITFC

“Sales of the home shirts were up 76% and the sales of the away shirt were up 138%!

“We sold 1,100 home shirts on launch day last year, so that gives you a good idea of the numbers.”

Asked where in the world orders were coming in from, Macro said: “We’re sending the odd shirt to Indonesia because of the Elkan Baggott factor and we’ve sent quite a few over to America.

“But the vast majority of sales have been to people already registered with us. We can see that a lot of fans are re-engaging with the club.”

Town chief executive Mark Ashton added: “I was abroad the day we launched the new kit and had no signal. Then, all of a sudden my phone went crazy with the reaction.

“To more than double last season’s record sales is incredible. It's another reminder of the size of this fanbase.”

It was announced yesterday that Town, preparing for their fourth successive season in League One, have hit the 16,000 mark for season ticket sales, that representing a 3,000 increase on the final total sold for the 2021/22 campaign.

🔮 A nod to the past as we look to the future.#itfc pic.twitter.com/YvXo70Lp4D — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 17, 2022