Walton becomes signing No.17 as Ipswich bring in another goalkeeper

Breaking

Published: 12:31 PM August 30, 2021 Updated: 12:38 PM August 30, 2021

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old has been in Suffolk today to complete a move, with the goalkeeper penning a season-long loan deal during what is the final year of his contract with his parent club.

Walton becomes Town's 17th signing of the summer and arrives at a time when Vaclav Hladky, recruited as the club's No.1 goalkeeper, has found the going tough during the start of his career at Ipswich.

Manager Paul Cook knows one-cap England U21 goalkeeper Walton well, having had him on loan for two successive seasons during his time in charge of Wigan Athletic, first helping the club to a League One promotion in 2017/18 and then returning for an 18th place Championship finish the following campaign.

Walton's last taste of regular football came at Blackburn during the 2019/20 season, where he was the regular starter under former Town defender Tony Mowbray.

He spent last season at Brighton, featuring twice in the FA Cup and being an unused substitute on eight occasions in the Premier League.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” Walton said.

“I’ve not met the lads yet but I’m looking forward to working with the group.

“The gaffer has put together a strong squad and I have good experience at this level so I’m hoping I can bring that to the challenge.”

“I know Christian very well,” Cook added.

“He’s a commanding goalkeeper, a great lad and he’s got experience at Championship and League One level. I’m absolutely delighted that we have acquired him.”

IN (17): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Sone Aluko (Reading, free), Kyle Edwards (West Brom, free), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough, loan), Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley, undisc), Tom Carroll (QPR, free), Christian Walton (Brighton, loan)

OUT (22): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Flynn Downes (Swansea City, £1.5m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Tyreece Simpson (Swindon, loan), Corrie Ndaba (Salford City, loan), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released), Liam Gibbs (Norwich City, undisc), Brett McGavin (King's Lynn, loan).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Luke Matheson, Mark McGuinness, Josh Harrop, Luke Thomas, Keanan Bennetts, Troy Parrott.







