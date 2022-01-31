News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'I see potential in him' - Town sign young goalkeeper

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:09 PM January 31, 2022
Updated: 5:21 PM January 31, 2022
Nick Hayes has returned to Ipswich Town

Nick Hayes has returned to Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Nick Hayes. 

Hayes came through the Ipswich youth system before being released in the summer of 2018, having won caps with England's Under 17s, but returns from National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

The 22-year-old has been with Norwich and Salford City since leaving Town but has been training with the Blues in recent weeks.

He joins a goalkeeping unit including senior stoppers Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky, as well as youngsters Bert White and Antoni Bort. 

“I see potential in Nick, he’s the type of goalkeeper we want to work with and develop further,” head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin said. 

“He’s a local lad that has impressed us with his attitude and ability over the past couple of weeks whilst in training with the goalkeepers. 

“He has the foundations to be an excellent goalkeeper in the future.” 

Town have also allowed Tomas Holy to join Port Vale on loan this month. 

