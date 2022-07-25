Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis

Breaking

Ipswich Town have announced the signing of left-back Leif Davis from Leeds United.

The Blues are understood to have paid a seven-figure fee for the 22-year-old, outbidding some top end Championship clubs to land their man.

If future add-ons are hit, the deal has the potential to become a record amount paid by a League One club for a defender.

Davis, who has made 16 senior career starts for Leeds and recent loan club AFC Bournemouth, has penned a three-year deal with the club having the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

He becomes Keiran McKenna's sixth summer signing following on from the additions of Greg Leigh (Morecambe, free), Dominic Ball (QPR, free), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, loan), Marcus Harness (Portsmouth, £600k) and Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham, free).

"I am delighted to be here," said Davis, speaking to the cub website.

"This is the best step for me at this point in my career. I want to play games and help the team in any way I can.

"I'll always give it my all when I am out on the pitch and I can't wait to meet the fans at Portman Road."

Leif Davis has penned a three-year deal at Portman Road. - Credit: Richard Calver/Matchday Images

McKenna, whose side kick-start their League One campaign with the visit of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, said: "We're really happy to have Leif with us. This is one the club has worked hard on this summer.

"He is a player that fits the bill of what we want. He is young, hungry, athletic and technically very good.

"Leif has played games in pre-season and we are hoping he will be ready to make an impact early on. He'll get plenty of support from the staff and fanbase, and I know everyone will be excited to see him play."

Blues chief executive Mark Ashton added: "Leif is a brilliant addition to the group.

"He is hungry to achieve success at the club and we are thrilled to have him on a permanent basis."