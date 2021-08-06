Town complete signing of top Villa prospect Barry

Breaking

Published: 3:28 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM August 6, 2021

Louie Barry has signed for Ipswich Town, on loan from Aston Villa - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Aston Villa's Louie Barry, who joins the Blues on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old, one of the brightest prospects on the books of the Premier League club, operates largely through the middle of the forward line but can also play in wide positions, adding further versatility to the Town attack.

He has joined in time to be eligible for tomorrow's season-opening clash with Morecambe.

He arrives on the back of a prolific season in age group football at Villa, where he netted 20 goals in 26 games, one of which came on his senior debut for Villa as he netted in the FA Cup against Liverpool. He also helped Villa win last season's FA Youth Cup.

“It’s been a crazy few days and as soon as I found out Ipswich were interested, I wanted to make the move,” Barry said.

“I felt the manager’s enthusiasm as soon as I walked in and I am really looking forward to working under him.

“The club made me feel wanted and you can tell it’s a club going in the right direction. I want to play my part and be involved.”

Town boss Paul Cook added: “Louie is such an exciting player.

“He really wants to play football and do well in a first-team environment. Our job is to provide him with a platform to build and also give him an opportunity to express himself.

“If it’s not tomorrow then he certainly will be involved on Tuesday in some capacity.”

Barry has been at Villa for 18 months, joining from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2020, having previously been on the books of West Bromwich Albion.

He now joins a forward line including central strikers Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne and James Norwood, as well as Scott Fraser, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Armando Dobra.

That group could be bolstered further in the coming days, with Town close to completing a deal for Portsmouth's Michael Jacobs at a time when manager Paul Cook has said the club could complete three new signings by Monday.

The Blues retain an interest in Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson, who has not been given a squad number by the Riverside club.