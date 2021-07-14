Fraser is signing number eight for Town

Published: 8:12 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 8:30 PM July 14, 2021

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser for an undisclosed fee.

The EADT and Ipswich Star revealed earlier this afternoon that the 26-year-old would become the Blues' eighth summer signing.

Fraser scored 14 goals and provided six assists last season as Russell Martin’s men finished 13th in League One.

Prior to that, he contributed 16 goals and 19 assists during two impressive seasons in the third-tier with Burton Albion.

🎥 Hear from our latest recruit, Scott Fraser!



The Scot, who came through the ranks at Dundee United, was the subject of Championship interest this summer. However, just like with recent recruit Joe Pigott, the Blues were able to sell their ambitious project under new ownership.

"This felt right, coming here after speaking to the manager and Mark (Ashton, CEO),” Fraser told the club website.

“I have seen the players the club have signed recently and it’s a massive club that clearly wants to go places - and so do I.

“I have always said that I have wanted to play in the Championship and then push on from there but I didn’t want to go to a club a level up just to say I had played at that standard.

"If the opportunity came along, I wanted to join a club that had ambitions to get in the Championship and not just survive, but to kick on from there and when I spoke to Mark and the gaffer here, that is what I took from it.”

Town boss Paul Cook added: “It’s our second signing in three days and I am absolutely delighted.

“Scott is 26 years of age and has played in England for a number of years. He was blossoming at Burton and then took it up another level at MK Dons where he was one of the standout players in the division last season. It’s great to have him here.”

Fraser can play as a No.10 or further back in midfield.

We understand his arrival has not ended the Blues' pursuit of Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks.

IPSWICH TOWN TRANSFER WINDOW SO FAR

IN (8): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc).

OUT (14): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (all released).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.