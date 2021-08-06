Ipswich Town complete signing of free agent Aluko

Breaking

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of free agent forward Sone Aluko.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Reading at the end of last season and joins having spent time training with Derby County this summer.

He becomes the second signing of the day at Portman Road, penning a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months, hot on the heels of Louie Barry joining from Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

Town have also reached an agreement with Portsmouth for the signing of Michael Jacobs, with the winger at the club's training ground today as all parties work towards a deal. That one is likely to be concluded after the weekend.

Aluko, who will wear the No.23 shirt, can play through the middle or out wide, just as Barry can, while Jacobs has mostly operated as a winger during his career to date.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of this project. I’m very excited,” he said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to get promoted with other teams in my career, and I want to contribute to this team now.”

Manager Paul Cook added: “We’re putting together a squad that can hopefully compete at the top end of this division.

“Sone is a fantastic addition to that squad.

“He’ll be available for Tuesday night’s game and I’m sure our fans will get a glimpse of him very quickly.”

Aluko brings experience to the Town ranks, having made his senior debut for Birmingham City in 2007.

Since then he has spent time with Aberdeen, Rangers, Hull, Fulham and Reading, who he joined for around £7million in the summer of 2017. He scored six goals in 102 games for the Royals, during a spell which also saw him spend time on loan in the Chinese Super League.

He made 36 appearances for Reading last season, scoring twice.

Town manager Cook this morning revealed his side were close to three new signings, with Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson also still a major target as the Blues look to add defensive numbers.