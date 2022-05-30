Town make first summer signing as striker joins on free transfer

Breaking

Ipswich Town have completed their first signing of the summer, bringing in former Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old arrives on a three-year deal following his exit from the Millers, where he scored 41 goals in 123 games for the club.

Ladapo has twice helped Rotherham win promotion from League One, netting 32 of his goals in those two seasons, and will be looking to complete a third-tier treble after signing for Town.

The Blues are in the market for strikers this summer, after Macauley Bonne’s loan expired and James Norwood was released, with Ladapo joining a striking unit already including Kayden Jackson and Joe Pigott.

Freddie Ladapo has joined Ipswich Town on a three-year deal - Credit: ITFC

“I’ve had a long day doing paperwork, the medical and meeting people, but I am so pleased to have signed here,” Town's new striker told the club after signing.

“Everyone has been so good to me already and shown me around the training ground and stadium.

“The chance to come and play for this club, with the history and fanbase it has, is brilliant for me. I am buzzing.

“The manager has plans and goals here, and this feels like the perfect fit for me.”

Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We are really happy to have secured Freddie’s services.

“He is a proven goalscorer at this level but beyond that he brings qualities to the side that we think will be important for us.

“Freddie has a good physical stature, the ability to run beyond the defence, and is good in one-on-one situations.

“He’s a signing that we think can be really important for us.”

Born in Romford, Ladapo came through the youth system at Colchester United but spent the majority of his U’s career out on loan before joining Kidderminster in 2014. A spell with Margate propelled him back up the pyramid, as he joined Crystal Palace in 2016 before heading to Southend two years later.

He really began to make a name for himself at Plymouth, scoring 19 League One goals for Argyle in 2018/19 before his £400,000 move to Rotherham at the end of that season.

He handed in a transfer request in January but no move materialised and he continued to feature, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Rotherham chose not to take up their 12-month option, leaving him free to join the Blues.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

2022

Hughes (end of year)

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Aluko, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Baggott*, Simpson, Chirewa, Morris

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson

2025

Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden, Ladapo