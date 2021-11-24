'I think we’re fully clicking... but we need a run of wins' - Morsy on Town's stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy sees no reason why his side can't go on a winning run - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Captain Sam Morsy believes Ipswich Town are ‘fully clicking’ and sees no reason why they can’t mount a winning run to fire themselves back into the promotion chase.

The Blues have been beaten twice in the last four days, going down 2-0 at Sunderland on Saturday before being beaten by the same score at home to Rotherham on Tuesday evening, as the Millers went top of the league.

Morsy admitted his team were beaten by the better side at Portman Road but insisted he has seen enough to know Town are good enough to string together the results to move themselves up from their current 13th position.

“Yeah, definitely,” the skipper replied, when asked if he still believes this Ipswich squad can mount a serious promotion challenge.

“It just takes a run of a couple of wins and then you’re up there. I do feel that the team is ready.

“You can see that in glimpses. We’ve had a below-par night and we’ve not had many of those in the league of late.

“We need to win games in runs and we have an opportunity to do it. It’s about hard working, fighting for each other and putting a winning run together.”

He continued: “I think we’re fully clicking to be honest. Everyone saw how we played at Sunderland with the chances we created – I think we’re a good team now actually.

“But Rotherham are a very good team who have been together a while. You can see that in how they play. We have to be better at what we do.

“We’ve played all the top teams now, apart from Wigan, and I don’t think we’ve played many teams now that were better than us. They (Rotherham) were better than us and it hurts me to say that. It’s the reality.

“Hopefully by the time we play them next we’ll be a better team.”

Just as they were during Paul Lambert’s reign, during two meetings in the 2019/20 season, Town were firmly second best against a Rotherham side who appear to have mastered the role of a League One promotion-chaser.

“They play a completely different style to us and there is obviously no right or wrong way to go about it,” Morsy said of Paul Warne’s side.

“They play their style very well and we need to do the same with ours.

“The first goal (Ben Wiles) was a good strike and the second one (Shane Ferguson) was poor from our point of view. Then we huffed and puffed but they defended really well so deserve credit. We know we have to do better, though.

“The performances of late have been good, without getting the results we wanted, but this game was below par against a good team.

“There’s no magic pill so it’s just about working hard and coming out better against Crewe on Sunday.”