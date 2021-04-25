News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich Town announce social media boycott

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 3:04 PM April 25, 2021    Updated: 3:17 PM April 25, 2021
Fans at Portman Road ranked low for both banning orders and arrests Picture: MARK HEATH

Ipswich Town, will stage a social media boycott next weekend - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town will, along with football clubs across the country, unite for a social media boycott next weekend  in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to the sport.

From 3pm this Friday, April 30, until 11.59pm on Monday, May 3, across all the Ipswich Town social media accounts - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, there will be no content placed.

The only source of information will be on the club's official website.

The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out and the FSA are all taking part.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Racist behaviour of any form is unacceptable and the appalling abuse we are seeing players receive on social media platforms cannot be allowed to continue.

“The Premier League and our clubs stand alongside football in staging this boycott to highlight the urgent need for social media companies to do more in eliminating racial hatred."

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at Portman Road' - Cook on 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon
  2. 2 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
  3. 3 £4million cost of education for developer of 340-home estate
  1. 4 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  2. 5 Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village
  3. 6 Driver arrested after woman in 70s dies in road collision
  4. 7 Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Town second best as Cornell penalty save keeps things level in Wimbledon draw
  6. 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon
  7. 10 Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight
Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

crushed lorry at port of felixstowe

Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Riverside in Woodbridge is facing an uncertain future Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus

Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Jack Last enjoyed going on adventures and keeping active.

Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ben Davenport and Sam Darling in the garden of The Bull Troston

Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Comments powered by Disqus