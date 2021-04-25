Ipswich Town announce social media boycott

Published: 3:04 PM April 25, 2021 Updated: 3:17 PM April 25, 2021

Ipswich Town will, along with football clubs across the country, unite for a social media boycott next weekend in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to the sport.

From 3pm this Friday, April 30, until 11.59pm on Monday, May 3, across all the Ipswich Town social media accounts - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, there will be no content placed.

The only source of information will be on the club's official website.

The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out and the FSA are all taking part.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Racist behaviour of any form is unacceptable and the appalling abuse we are seeing players receive on social media platforms cannot be allowed to continue.

“The Premier League and our clubs stand alongside football in staging this boycott to highlight the urgent need for social media companies to do more in eliminating racial hatred."