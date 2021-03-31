Revealed: How much Ipswich Town paid agents during Covid-19 pandemic

Published: 4:19 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM March 31, 2021

Andre Dozzell signed a new contract until 2024 in December. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Steve Waller

Figures published by the Football Association today show that Ipswich Town spent £341,622 on agents’ fees for the period between February 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021.

Only Hull City (£543,238) and Sunderland (£406,207) paid out more than that to 'intermediaries' when it comes to League One, with third-tier clubs forking out a total of more than £3million to agents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Town's spending on agents was slightly up on their 2019/20 amount of £325,262.

The figure of £341,622 covers 12 transactions for permanent signings, loans and new contracts, with no agents' fees listed for the loan additions of Mark McGuinness, Keanan Bennetts, Josh Harrop, Troy Parrott and Luke Matheson.

The 12 Ipswich deals which did involve agents' fees were:

Fresh contracts: Andre Dozzell, Luke Woolfenden and Cole Skuse.

New permanent signings: David Cornell, Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins.

Loan signing: Luke Thomas.

First pro contracts: Elkan Baggott, Ross Crane, Edwin Agbaje, Tawanda Chirewa and Tommy Smith.

The FA has been required to publish clubs' spending on intermediaries by FIFA regulations since April 2015.