Revealed: The 20-man 'senior' squad list Town submitted to EFL

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 2:30 PM September 14, 2022
Town players in their pre-match huddle.

Ipswich Town players in their pre-match huddle. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town's submitted 'senior' squad list for the first half of the 2022/23 season has been published by the EFL.

League One clubs have to name a maximum of 22 senior outfield players (those who were aged 21 or over at the start of the calendar year) upon the close of each transfer window.

That means the Blues did not have to name goalkeepers Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky or youngsters Tyreece John-Jules and Cameron Humphreys on their list.

Corrie Ndaba, Matt Penney, Rekeem Harper, Idris El Mizouni and Joe Pigott were also not factors given their exits on loan.

The above meant there was plenty of room to include deadline day signings Panutche Camara and Gassan Ahadme. 

Ipswich Town's 'senior' squad for the first half of the 2022/23 season.

Ipswich Town's 'senior' squad for the first half of the 2022/23 season. - Credit: EFL

Ipswich Town's under contract youth players, as listed by the EFL.

Ipswich Town's under contract youth players, as listed by the EFL. - Credit: EFL

