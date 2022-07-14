Nonsense or incredibly important? - Projecting Ipswich Town's 2022/23 squad numbers

Expert opinion

Squad numbers. You either care passionately about them or not at all.

So, if the answer is ‘not at all’ then it’s maybe time for you to find something else to read.

I can suggest the following;

For those of you into squad numbers, or up for being convinced they are incredibly important, let’s crack on.

Signings are happening, the fixtures are out, cup draws done and new kits revealed, so the next big landmark in the summer schedule is the release of the squad numbers.

Next season’s numbers haven’t been published yet – but I have some thoughts.

There appear to be some ‘no brainers’ in there. For example, Christian Walton will surely take the No.1 shirt and Freddie Ladapo looks likely to take the 10, left vacant by James Norwood.

Two more premium numbers are available and there are obvious candidates for them, too. Janoi Donacien can surely reclaim the No.2 shirt he was stripped of by Paul Lambert, leaving 44 behind him, while Conor Chaplin looks a good fit for the 11 shirt last used by Scott Fraser.

With Joe Pigott heading towards the exit, the much-coveted No.9 shirt will be available once again. Kayden Jackon is a former wearer and, in my mind, has a real case to reclaim it. Give the man the shirt, or leave it vacant for an expected new striker signing?

One shirt that does need to be left vacant, if there is any chance of a reunion between Town and Macauley Bonne, is the No.18. Almost the entirety of what is written here in this article (if you can call it that) is trivial nonsense but his feelings towards that number are not. He’s told Stuart Watson he wouldn’t want to wear any other number for Ipswich, so I’d leave it vacant. If he is to be re-signed, which seems unlikely but isn’t impossible, you want him to return feeling as tall as possible.

Christian Walton will surely take the No.1 shirt at Ipswich Town this season - Credit: Ross Halls

So, what of the new signings? Well, Ladapo’s already dealt with, with the No.10 shirt, leaving just Dominic Ball, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules.

Ball has worn 12 with both Peterborough and QPR and could well do so again in Suffolk, but Leigh’s squad number history looks to be all over the map. I’m not a massive fan of stripping players of their numbers while they’re still at the club and involved, so No.3 would stay with Matt Penney in my little world. I’ll give Leigh 20.

Then there’s John-Jules. He’s another who has worn plenty of different numbers in the past, with little pattern, so I’ll give him Jackson’s old 19 shirt. He’d look good in that.

There’s one other little scenario I’d like to put forward, involving two pieces of prime squad number real estate and two of the Blues’ big guns.

Skipper Sam Morsy wore No.55 last season, with George Edmundson already given the No.5 shirt the Egypt international values so much. He’s worn it for Middlesbrough, Wigan and Chesterfield and would surely want it at Ipswich. So is there a scenario where Edmundson yields and allows his skipper to take his shirt?

Sam Morsy has worn the No.5 shirt at all of his previous clubs - Credit: Ross Halls

Quite possibly, I reckon. Then what of Edmundson? He’s a big player for Town and needs a corresponding shirt. It goes against my principles but maybe Rekeem Harper lets go of his No.4 shirt, lets Edmundson take that and moves to the vacant No.14? It’s a scenario I like.

Speaking of 14, that’s the shirt Morsy wore against West Ham on Tuesday night. If the skipper can’t get hold of No.5, is there a scenario where he goes full Zamorano and gets creative on his shirts?

For those not aware, Ivan Zamorano was an Inter Milan player in the late 90s when Ronaldo (the proper one, not ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’) moved to San Siro from Barcelona. Zamorano held the No.9 shirt but eventually yielded to his fellow striker, who in turn gave Roberto Baggio the No.10 shirt after the Italian’s arrival and his subsequent demands forced a reshuffle.

Anyway, Zamorano responded by placing a + sign between one and eight, creating a complex mathematical problem which produced the result of the No.9.

That’s a long-winded way of putting forward the idea of Morsy wearing 1+4 in a bid to reach five. There’s probably an EFL rule somewhere meaning that’s not allowed – killjoys.

Last, but not least, the big question everyone is asking is whether or not Ed Sheeran has done enough to retain his No.17 shirt.

We’ll see.

Thanks for indulging me and my 796 words on squad numbers. Let’s see how many I get right.

Andy Warren’s projected Ipswich Town squad numbers

1: Christian Walton

2: Janoi Donacien

3: Matt Penney

4: George Edmundson

5: Sam Morsy

6: Luke Woolfenden

7: Wes Burns

8: Lee Evans

9: Kayden Jackson

10: Freddie Ladapo

11: Conor Chaplin

12: Dominic Ball

13:

14: Rekeem Harper

15: Corrie Ndaba

16: Idris El Mizouni

17: Ed Sheeran

18: -

19: Tyreece John-Jules

20: Greg Leigh

21:

22:

23: Sone Aluko

24: Kane Vincent-Young

25: Tawanda Chirewa

26: Cameron Burgess

27:

28: Tommy Hughes

29: Kyle Edwards

30: Cameron Humphreys

31: Vaclav Hladky

32: Nick Hayes

39: Joe Pigott



