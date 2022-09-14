Burns called up to Wales squad again

News

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns has once again been called up to the Wales squad.

The 27-year-old - who made his international debut in June - has been selected by manager Rob Page for Nations League games against Belgium (away, Thurs, Sept 22) and Poland (home, Sunday, Sept 25).

With Greg Leigh having already been named in the Jamaica squad for an upcoming friendly against Argentina in the USA, the Blues are now one international call-up away from having the option to postpone their scheduled televised League One fixture at Plymouth on Sunday, Sept 25 (12pm, Sky Sports).

Skipper Sam Morsy hasn't been in an Egypt squad since 2018, but new boss Rui Vitoria did include him in his 'foreign-based list' earlier this month.

Marcus Harness signalled his intention to play for the Republic of Ireland in 2019 and was included in a squad the following year. The forward, yet to make his international debut, has netted five goals already this season.

Gassan Ahadme has not been included in Morocco's squad for a forthcoming friendly in Paraguay and is no longer eligible to play for their U21s.

Panutche Camará is a four-cap Guinea-Bissau international, but they don't have any games coming up and he is currently injured.



