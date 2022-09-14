News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

News

Burns called up to Wales squad again

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 9:29 AM September 14, 2022
Updated: 9:30 AM September 14, 2022
Wes Burns applauds fans after the game.

Wes Burns has been called up by Wales again. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns has once again been called up to the Wales squad.

The 27-year-old - who made his international debut in June - has been selected by manager Rob Page for Nations League games against Belgium (away, Thurs, Sept 22) and Poland (home, Sunday, Sept 25).

With Greg Leigh having already been named in the Jamaica squad for an upcoming friendly against Argentina in the USA, the Blues are now one international call-up away from having the option to postpone their scheduled televised League One fixture at Plymouth on Sunday, Sept 25 (12pm, Sky Sports).

Skipper Sam Morsy hasn't been in an Egypt squad since 2018, but new boss Rui Vitoria did include him in his 'foreign-based list' earlier this month. 

Marcus Harness signalled his intention to play for the Republic of Ireland in 2019 and was included in a squad the following year. The forward, yet to make his international debut, has netted five goals already this season.

Gassan Ahadme has not been included in Morocco's squad for a forthcoming friendly in Paraguay and is no longer eligible to play for their U21s. 

Panutche Camará is a four-cap Guinea-Bissau international, but they don't have any games coming up and he is currently injured.


Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A number of tributes have been left after a mother and daughter were found dead in a home near Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Suspected double murder victims named as floral tributes left in village

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A murder investigation has been launched after a man has died in Colchester

Updated

Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a derelict building in Red Lodge this morning

Suffolk Live News

Crews remain at scene of huge derelict building fire

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon